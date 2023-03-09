How Bulls Can Solve Their Biggest Questions as Playoffs ApproachMarch 9, 2023
How Bulls Can Solve Their Biggest Questions as Playoffs Approach
Despite standing pat at the NBA trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls could, in theory at least, still pull the plug on their season and make a last-ditch effort to keep the top-four protected pick they owe the Orlando Magic.
After all, they still have a 31.9 percent chance of protecting the pick, per Tankathon, and only a 23 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, per Basketball-Reference.
Every indication we've been given, though, is this team plans to run through the tape and push for maximum competitiveness.
So, we'll assume Chicago will spend the stretch run pursuing the postseason, a task that would become easier by checking the following three boxes.
More Coby White and Alex Caruso
With Lonzo Ball still stuck on the sidelines from the torn meniscus and bone bruise that first surfaced last January, the ideal point guard for this group can't actually lead it.
What Chicago should do, though, is lean on two different players to replicate what a healthy Ball would bring.
Giving more minutes to Coby White would help address a shooting shortage. The Bulls are dead last in three-point makes and three-point attempts.
White, a career 36.3 percent shooter from range, could help clean up some spacing issues and add another scoring threat to this attack.
Chicago could also expand the role of Alex Caruso, who could mimic some of Ball's impact as a passer and plucky defender.
Let Patrick Williams Sink or Swim
Nearly three years have passed since Chicago spent the No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft on Patrick Williams.
Shouldn't the Bulls have a better feel for his game and his potential by now?
You'd think they might be eager to grant him all the minutes he can handle, but they're doing the opposite. He went from starting 58 of 59 games and averaging 29.1 minutes before the All-Star break to making one start in seven outings and logging 25.6 minutes per outing after it.
That doesn't make sense. It's not like Chicago has elite alternatives to Williams or a good enough championship chance to justify slowing down his development.
The Bulls should be all-in on seeing exactly what they have in the 21-year-old, and if it proves more than expected, he could instantly address needs for spacing, athleticism and length at the forward spot.
Follow the Lead of Zach LaVine
The Bulls might functionally have a Big Three in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, but it's not an equal partnership. It shouldn't be, at least.
Vučević is a 32-year-old on an expiring contract. DeRozan is 33 and has just one season left on his deal after this. They aren't exactly the most obvious long-term keepers.
But LaVine is a full-fledged building block. He is 27 years old and presumably in the heart of his prime. He's also signed through at least 2025-26 (with a player option for 2026-27). He is the centerpiece, and his floor time and touches should reflect that.
Chicago's offense has underwhelmed (24th in efficiency, per NBA.com), but giving LaVine complete control of it might provide a big spark—both for this stretch run and the seasons beyond it.