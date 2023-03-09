How Bulls Can Solve Their Biggest Questions as Playoffs Approach

0 of 3

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite standing pat at the NBA trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls could, in theory at least, still pull the plug on their season and make a last-ditch effort to keep the top-four protected pick they owe the Orlando Magic.

After all, they still have a 31.9 percent chance of protecting the pick, per Tankathon, and only a 23 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, per Basketball-Reference.



Every indication we've been given, though, is this team plans to run through the tape and push for maximum competitiveness.

So, we'll assume Chicago will spend the stretch run pursuing the postseason, a task that would become easier by checking the following three boxes.

