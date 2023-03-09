X

    Shaquille O'Neal to Perform at San Francisco's Outside Lands Music Festival

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2023

    Here are a few of the artists that will be performing at San Francisco's Outside Lands Music Festival this summer: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Shaquille O'Neal.

    Wait, Shaq?

    DJ Diesel

    BAAAAYY AAARRREEEEEAAAA @sfoutsidelands

    Yes, Shaq. The TNT broadcaster and NBA Hall of Famer will be performing under the stage name Diesel. He has released four hip-hop albums, and his first one, Shaq Diesel, received platinum certification in 1994. Shaq has also been recently performing as a DJ at several electronic dance music festivals.

    DJ Diesel

    We did this together 🏆 🏆

    Outside Lands will be from Aug. 11-13. If you are in the Bay Area, don't miss your chance to see Shaq locking down the stage.