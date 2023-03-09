Shaquille O'Neal to Perform at San Francisco's Outside Lands Music Festival

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Here are a few of the artists that will be performing at San Francisco's Outside Lands Music Festival this summer: Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers and Shaquille O'Neal.

Wait, Shaq?

Yes, Shaq. The TNT broadcaster and NBA Hall of Famer will be performing under the stage name Diesel. He has released four hip-hop albums, and his first one, Shaq Diesel, received platinum certification in 1994. Shaq has also been recently performing as a DJ at several electronic dance music festivals.

Outside Lands will be from Aug. 11-13. If you are in the Bay Area, don't miss your chance to see Shaq locking down the stage.