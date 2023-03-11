Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Expecting Star to Return from Injury Before Playoffs

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly expect superstar forward Zion Williamson to return from injury in time for the playoffs should they qualify.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Pelicans have "significant hope" Williamson will be able to play by the end of the regular season despite announcing Wednesday he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Unfortunately for the Pels, the two-time All-Star has missed significant time in 2022-23 because of a right hamstring strain that has kept him out since Jan. 2.

The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Williamson was making progress:

"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson was recently reevaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson's hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks."

Williamson has scored 26.0 points on 60.8 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 33.0 minutes per game over 29 contests.

New Orleans has not fared well without Williamson. The promising Pels have gone 17-12 with him on the court but just 15-22 otherwise.

Williamson has been nothing short of dominant when he's taken the floor, averaging 25.8 points on 60.5 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 114 games over four seasons. Unfortunately, Williamson has suffered a torn meniscus, a fractured right foot and a hamstring strain to keep him out for long stretches of time.

Entering play Saturday, the Pelicans were in 10th place in the Western Conference at 32-34, meaning they would be in the postseason play-in tournament if the season ended today.

New Orleans is just a half-game ahead of the 11th-place Utah Jazz, though, meaning its playoff chances remain tenuous.

If the Pelicans are able to get Williamson back by the end of the season, they could be a major dark horse to make some noise in the playoffs with a core of Zion, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram.