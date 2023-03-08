David Carr on Brother Derek Signing Saints Contract: They Made Him Feel 'Wanted'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Derek Carr received interest from a number of NFL teams this winter after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, but he ultimately chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Carr's brother, David Carr, provided some insight Wednesday on the veteran signal-caller's decision to head to the Big Easy during an appearance on his son's podcast, Harvester Sports (h/t NOLA.com's Terrin Waack):

"The team knew exactly what they wanted to do, like from the jump: We're going to target Derek, we're going to go after him and we're going to get him. And they did, right? That means a lot as a veteran guy, to be wanted. You just came out of a situation where your team didn't want you anymore. What's the No. 1 thing you want? Well, you want to be wanted first of all. As as quarterback, I want someone that's going to say, 'You're our guy. Come lead our team.' Because you have to empower your quarterback that way.

Carr agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints earlier this week after nine seasons with the Raiders, who opted to move on from the veteran during the final two games of the 2022 season. The deal includes $100 million in total guarantees.

The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers also had interest in Carr this offseason. The Jets are searching for a signal-caller to replace Zach Wilson, and the Panthers are looking for a new franchise quarterback following back-to-back disappointing seasons from Sam Darnold.

Beyond Carr, the Jets have been heavily linked to Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers, and the Panthers could select a new quarterback in the first round of the 2023 draft. For the Saints, it seemed like Carr or bust.

While Carr's brother admitted that the Jets made it a "tough" decision for the four-time Pro Bowler, it's no surprise he chose the Saints as head coach Dennis Allen was the one who drafted him to the Raiders in 2014.

Additionally, Carr's brother said that the veteran has solid relationships with Tyrann Mathieu and Michael Thomas, possibly furthering his interest in joining the Saints.

Carr and the Saints have the potential to win the NFC South in 2023 with the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback issues, and Tom Brady's retirement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans hasn't won the division since the 2020 campaign, which was Drew Brees' final season in the NFL.

Carr put together a respectable 2022 season with the Raiders, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. However, he's going to have to be better in 2023 if the Saints are going to make a deep playoff run.