2023 NFL Combine Flops with the Most to Prove at Pro Days

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With the NFL Combine over, this year's draft class is running out of opportunities to prove themselves to NFL scouts and general managers. Next up are the pro days, and after that, the interview process is over and it's time to find out who did enough to earn a job and make some life-changing money.

Overall, last week's combine featured a lot of standout performances as several prospects put up some jaw-dropping numbers in the athletic testing workouts and on-field drills. "Losers" were hard to come by, but there were a few players who missed the mark and underperformed.

All is not lost for those who fell into the latter category, but they'll certainly be facing more pressure during the Pro Day workouts than their peers.

The reasons why players landed on this list vary. For some, it's as simple as improving on their times in Indianapolis because they underperformed or fell short of certain expectations, while others need to find a way to keep pace with the rest of the competition.

Regardless, the pressure is on as the difference between a good and bad Pro Day performance could equate to millions of dollars. Again, this is the last opportunity they'll have to impress the NFL's decision-makers.

For reference, a player's Relative Athletic Score (RAS) will be referred to throughout this article. RAS is a formula that factors in a prospect's size and athletic testing numbers to generate a numeric score that's based on previous combine performances.

The calculator factors in what position each player plays, and the overall score and the score for each test will vary based on said position. For example, a 4.7-second 40-yard dash time would receive a poor score for a wide receiver but an elite one for an offensive lineman.