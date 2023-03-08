X

    NHL Says Expansion Not a 'Priority Right Now' Amid Atlanta, Houston Buzz

    Erin WalshMarch 8, 2023

    MONTREAL, CANADA - JANUARY 19: A puck sits on the ice with the NHL crest during warm-ups prior to the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers at Centre Bell on January 19, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Florida Panthers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
    Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

    While there have been rumors spurred by ESPN's John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes about a possible NHL expansion in Houston and Atlanta, the league confirmed Wednesday to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff that expanding to 34 teams is currently not being considered.

    "Expansion isn't our priority right now," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to Daily Faceoff. "But it doesn't mean we won't listen to people or groups who have interest. That happens to include both Atlanta and Houston. But it also includes other cities as well."

