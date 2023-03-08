X

    Pelicans' Zion Williamson to Miss at Least 2 More Weeks With Hamstring Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2023

    Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on from the bench on March 3, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    Zion Williamson hasn't played since Jan. 2. His absence is expected to extend until at least late March.

    The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Wednesday that the star forward was "recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson's hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks."

