Pelicans' Zion Williamson to Miss at Least 2 More Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson hasn't played since Jan. 2. His absence is expected to extend until at least late March.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced on Wednesday that the star forward was "recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson's hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.