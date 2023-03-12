Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket 2023: Where to Download Complete Men's Bracket

Justin Ford/Getty Images

It's a digital world, but few things are more satisfying as a sports fan than going old school by printing out an NCAA tournament bracket and following along with all the Big Dance action after filling it out by hand.

Fortunately, that option is still available in 2023.

The selection committee announced the 68-team field for the 2023 NCAA men's tournament on Sunday, and here's where fans can go to download and print out the entire bracket:

Make your picks: Play the NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge and Tournament Run.

While the tournament is known as March Madness in large part because of the upsets and Cinderella stories that capture the nation's attention for a month, the best way to win any bracket pool is by picking the correct national champion to advance through the field.

With that in mind, the thought here is the Houston Cougars will cut down the nets in April.

Don't be scared off by Houston's place in the American Athletic Conference. This is a team that lost two games throughout the entire regular season, and one of those defeats came by six points in a hard-fought battle against fellow No. 1 seed Alabama.

It won on the road against Virginia and Oregon, and its lone conference loss before the AAC tournament came by a single point against Temple.

Marcus Sasser can take over a game as a scorer, while Jarace Walker and J'Wan Roberts control the boards and provide secondary offense. There are enough options in place to match up with even the nation's best teams, which should help the Cougars in a variety of matchups.

Most importantly, the Cougars can win on both ends of the floor.

Houston boasts almost unmatched balance, sitting 11th and fourth, respectively in KenPom.com's offensive and defensive efficiency rankings. Potential championship contenders such as Gonzaga have defensive concerns, while others such as Tennessee struggle to score at times.

Yet the Cougars can win in a variety of ways with a strong offense and defense, which puts less pressure on each game. It can rely on the defense if the offense isn't clicking on a given night and vice versa.

That formula will be enough for Houston to win the national championship.