Jim Boeheim Out as Syracuse HC After 47 Years; Adrian Autry Named Replacement

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Syracuse men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim will not return next season after 47 years at the helm, it was announced Wednesday following a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement:

"There is no doubt in my mind that without Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Basketball would not be the powerhouse program it is today. Jim has invested and dedicated the majority of his life to building this program, cultivating generations of student-athletes and representing his alma mater with pride and distinction. I extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to an alumnus who epitomizes what it means to be 'Forever Orange.'"

Associate head coach and former Syracuse player Adrian Autry, who has been his assistant since 2011, was announced as Boeheim's successor.

Autry said in a statement:

"There have been very few stronger influential forces in my life than Syracuse University and Jim Boeheim. They have both played such important roles and without either of them, I am certain I would not have this incredible opportunity before me. I have spent much of my time in the game of basketball learning from Jim and am so grateful to him for preparing me to carry on the winning tradition that is Orange Basketball. It's hard to imagine a world without him on the bench, but together with our coaches, student-athletes and fans, we will build on decades of success as a winning program."

Following Syracuse's loss to Wake Forest on Wednesday, Boeheim told reporters that his future would be "up to the university." However, when asked if he wanted to come back next season, he responded, "I wouldn't say that."

The 2022-23 season was a disappointing one for Boeheim and the Orange as they finished 17-15 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The team isn't projected to make the NCAA tournament, either.

It's the second straight disappointing season under Boeheim following a 16-17 finish last year. The Orange also haven't made a significant run in the NCAA tournament since making the Final Four during the 2015-16 season, so it may be the right time for the team to move on.

Boeheim took over as Syracuse's head coach in 1976 and went 1,116-441 overall. He won his only NCAA title with the Orange during the 2002-03 season, though his teams have made the NCAA tournament 35 times, including five Final Four appearances.

The 78-year-old has also won numerous awards, including Naismith Coach of the Year and Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Regardless of the way the 2022-23 season ended, Boeheim will go down as a Syracuse legend.