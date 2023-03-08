Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith Discussing Reworked Contract, Due $13.6M In 2023

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith's future with the Dallas Cowboys is in question due to his large salary, but it appears that he's willing to make some adjustments in order to stay put.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are "working on a resolution" to bring Smith back, which could result in a restructured contract. The eight-time Pro Bowler is currently set to make $13.6 million for the 2023 season.

Smith has spent his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys after being selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He's been the anchor of the team's offensive line since his arrival, but he's struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons.

The 32-year-old suffered a torn hamstring in training camp last year that caused him to be placed on injured reserve. Upon his activation in December, he was moved to right tackle because of the emergence of rookie Tyler Smith, who started all 17 games in his first year in the league.

The veteran was limited to four games last season, but he still performed at a high level. According to Pro Football Reference, Smith committed just one penalty in his 271 snaps.

On Monday, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, which would pay him $10.1 million if a long-term deal isn't reached. The team has less than $20 million in cap space with multiple areas to address this offseason.

Dallas could look to rework the contract of running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is set to make $16.7 million this season. Cutting him would save the team $4.8 million against the cap or $10.9 million if he's designated as a post-June 1 cut.