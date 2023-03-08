UCLA's Jaylen Clark Reportedly Out for Pac-12, NCAA Tournaments with Achilles Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Clark suffered an apparent non-contact injury during UCLA's 82-73 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Early in the second half, Clark stole the ball from Arizona guard Courtney Ramey and went in for a layup to put UCLA 48-37.

After landing on the floor following the layup, Clark immediately limped off the court after Arizona called a timeout. David Singleton checked in for him.

Losing Clark is a tremendous blow for the Pac-12 regular-season champion Bruins.

The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 13.0 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the No. 2 team in the nation, which has gone 27-4 overall and appears destined for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Clark is tied with teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr. for first on the team with 2.8 defensive win shares, per Sports-Reference. His 11.8 box plus/minus leads the team.

UCLA still has plenty of talent on its roster led by Jaquez, the conference's Player of the Year. Singleton has shot 43.4 percent from three, and point guard Tyger Campbell is tops on the team with 4.7 assists.

The Bruins will play the winner of No. 8 Washington and No. 9 Colorado in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas.