    Nets Rumors: GM Sean Marks Expected to Return After Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Trades

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2023

    The Brooklyn Nets have been a few trapeze artists and human cannonballs short of a circus for the past two seasons. But they aren't going to move on from the ringleader just yet.

    Sean Marks is expected to return as the organization's general manager next season, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, with a "a highly placed league source" telling him that "ownership has full confidence in that front office to build for the future."

