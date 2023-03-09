Predicting 2023 Landing Spots for Each Top NHL Free Agent Post-Trade Deadline

0 of 5

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

With the NHL's March 3 trade deadline now history, fans and pundits have shifted their focus toward the remainder of the regular season as teams jockey for playoff position. It's a good opportunity to examine the possible landing spots for this summer's top unrestricted free agents.

For the first time since 2019, the free-agent period will begin at noon ET on July 1. The bidding for the best available UFA talent, however, will be as frenzied as it always is whenever the market opens.

The number of top-tier stars slated to become UFAs this summer has thinned over the past month. The New York Islanders signed Bo Horvat to a new contract, David Pastrnak re-signed with the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings inked center Dylan Larkin. Nevertheless, there remain several notable players who will draw considerable attention.

Clubs in need of scoring punch will have plenty of interest in New York Rangers winger Patrick Kane. Those seeking a two-way center will pursue the Toronto Maple Leafs' Ryan O'Reilly.

Here's our early prediction on where those players could land by the end of the day on July 1. We'll look at the teams we believe are the best fit based on factors such as roster need and salary-cap space.

We've excluded Patrice Bergeron from our list. The long-time Boston Bruins center indicated last year that he wants to retire as a Bruin.