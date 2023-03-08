Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Trade Rumors: I Don't Look at the Future

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he's focused on the present amid trade rumors this offseason.

The Cardinals are under new management with general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon said Feb. 28 at the NFL Scouting Combine that he wasn't sure if Hopkins would be on the team in 2023.

"We are evaluating everyone," Gannon said, per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. "I know this: He's a premier receiver you have to have a plan for [to defend]. He limits you with how you have to play defense. ... He's a valuable asset for us."

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported in January that Arizona planned to try to trade Hopkins. Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki on Tuesday noted the team's asking price.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also added more information after Hopkins' McAfee Show appearance.

Per Over the Cap, Hopkins has two years remaining on his deal, which carries salary-cap numbers of $30.8 million in 2023 and $26.2 million in 2024.

Hopkins, who will turn 31 years old in June, caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three scores in nine games last season. He missed the first six games after the NFL suspended him for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Cardinals may have a long road ahead before they can compete again after slogging through a 4-13 season.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL last year, and it's possible he will miss games in 2023.

The Cardinals also allowed the second-most points per game and just lost top pass-rusher J.J. Watt to retirement.

Hopkins was brought in via trade from the Houston Texans in 2020, when the Cardinals were on the rise. They improved from 5-10-1 in 2019 to 8-8 before earning a playoff appearance with an 11-6 record in 2021.

As for Hopkins, he had 115 receptions, 1,407 yards and six scores in his last full season (2020). He played only 10 games in 2021 because of hamstring and MCL injuries.

Hopkins is a tremendous talent, but he may be a luxury the team can't afford as it looks to rebuild.

If that's the case, then another team will get a tremendous talent who has made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro first teams during his career. Hopkins has been one of the best wideouts in the game since he was drafted 27th overall in 2013, and he could reach that ceiling again in 2023.