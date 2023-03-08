Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reveals Peyton Manning's Advice to Him Before Hosting 'SNL'

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Travis Kelce got a little key advice before his Saturday Night Live debut as a host last week.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said Peyton Manning, who made his debut as a host in 2007, told him to keep an open mind before his appearance.

"Peyton Manning gave me one word of advice going into it, which was the best advice I could get. He said, 'Dude, just go all-in. Just be open-minded, just go all-in, be on time…'" Kelce said on his podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (32:20 mark).

Kelce took on a number of both straight-man and odd roles during his SNL appearance, including going fully out of character as a man who takes baby dolls to an American Girl Cafe.

The future Hall of Famer was joined by his brother, Jason, for one sketch. He also had both of his parents in attendance for his foray into sketch comedy.