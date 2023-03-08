March Madness 2023: Top Bracketology Predictions for Men's Tourney from Experts

0 of 3

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

March is here, in all of its glorious madness.

It's the most wonderful, nail-biting, frustrating time on the men's college basketball calendar. When the basketball gods grant NCAA Tournament wishes, burst bubbles and eventually crown the champion of a 68-team, anything-can-and-does-happen dance.



With Selection Sunday fast approaching, let's take stock of the hoops world and zero in on what the experts are thinking about how those selections will shake out. To get a clear read of college basketball's temperature, we're checking expert predictions from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm and USA Today's Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus to find notable trends at the top and bottom of the bracket.

