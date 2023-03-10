Best Fits For Notable Players Who Have Been Cut Before 2023 NFL Free Agency

1 of 11

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Best Team Fit: Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota has a faint chance to remain a starter, but he can bridge the gap between a team's present and future at quarterback.

In 2022, Mariota started in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons before Desmond Ridder took over the offense following the team's Week 14 bye. In December, he underwent knee surgery, finishing with 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (61.3 percent completion rate) through the air.

Mariota isn't a high-volume passer, but he can keep an offense afloat when healthy and still has great mobility. He rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns this past season. With him under center, the Falcons went 4-4 before the wheels fell off in November and early December.

Mariota should hope for a call from the Washington Commanders, who will open the offseason with Sam Howell, a 2022 fifth-rounder, as their starting quarterback. Last season, he went 11-of-19 for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception in one start (Week 18).

Speaking to NBC Sports Edge's Matthew Berry at the NFL Scouting Combine, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera mentioned the possibility that a veteran can beat out Howell for the lead job.

Because of his experience, Mariota could have an edge over Howell and at least start the season under center as he did last year with the Falcons.

Mariota would play under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has experienced success in Kansas City, and with a defense that ranked seventh in scoring for the 2022 term. In Washington, he could win several games before the team hands the offense over to a younger, high-upside signal-caller.