Best Fits For Notable Players Who Have Been Cut Before 2023 NFL Free AgencyMarch 10, 2023
Best Fits For Notable Players Who Have Been Cut Before 2023 NFL Free Agency
Several NFL teams have recently made moves to get under the salary-cap threshold before the new league year begins on March 15, adding an influx of talent to the free-agent market. Some clubs will wait until the official first day of the 2023 offseason to terminate contracts. Either way, some notable veterans will suit up in new uniforms for the upcoming season.
Some cuts over the past few weeks have included big-name players. Most of those household names should land on their feet, but they'll need to navigate free agency to find their best-fit location. We're here to help.
Based on roster need, schematic fit and playing opportunity, we'll match 10 of the top recent cuts—as well as players who are expected to be released soon—with their best team fit in free agency.
QB Marcus Mariota
Best Team Fit: Washington Commanders
Marcus Mariota has a faint chance to remain a starter, but he can bridge the gap between a team's present and future at quarterback.
In 2022, Mariota started in 13 games for the Atlanta Falcons before Desmond Ridder took over the offense following the team's Week 14 bye. In December, he underwent knee surgery, finishing with 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (61.3 percent completion rate) through the air.
Mariota isn't a high-volume passer, but he can keep an offense afloat when healthy and still has great mobility. He rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns this past season. With him under center, the Falcons went 4-4 before the wheels fell off in November and early December.
Mariota should hope for a call from the Washington Commanders, who will open the offseason with Sam Howell, a 2022 fifth-rounder, as their starting quarterback. Last season, he went 11-of-19 for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception in one start (Week 18).
Speaking to NBC Sports Edge's Matthew Berry at the NFL Scouting Combine, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera mentioned the possibility that a veteran can beat out Howell for the lead job.
Because of his experience, Mariota could have an edge over Howell and at least start the season under center as he did last year with the Falcons.
Mariota would play under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has experienced success in Kansas City, and with a defense that ranked seventh in scoring for the 2022 term. In Washington, he could win several games before the team hands the offense over to a younger, high-upside signal-caller.
QB Carson Wentz
Best Team Fit: Miami Dolphins
Over the past three years, Carson Wentz has played with three different teams. While his days as a starter may be behind him, he's "open to various roles that can help a team," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Wentz can carve out a role with the Miami Dolphins. They need a solid backup quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa, who has missed 14 games in three seasons and suffered multiple concussions last year.
In 2022, Miami clinched a playoff berth with rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson under center because Tagovailoa (concussion protocol) and Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) sat out with injuries.
Bridgewater will become a free agent next week. General manager Chris Grier said the team will "explore many backup QB options."
Wentz has a big arm, and he can show it off with speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on the perimeter if Tagovailoa, who has average-to-below-average arm strength, continues to struggle with injuries.
If Miami restructures a couple of contracts (Hill and Bradley Chubb), it can save $33.5 million, which is more than enough room to sign Wentz, who will probably have to settle for a modest deal.
RB Leonard Fournette
Best Team Fit: Los Angeles Chargers
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release Leonard Fournette on the first day of the new league year on March 15. At 28 years old and coming off a season in which he racked up 1,191 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, he can still contribute in a three-down role.
Moreover, teams will see value in Fournette's ability to run between the tackles in short-yardage situations, and that's why he's a fit with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have a dynamic dual-threat running back in Austin Ekeler, but he hasn't averaged more than 12.9 rush attempts per game in a season. Last offseason, Los Angeles tried to add a complementary ball-carrier to share the workload with him, but none of those acquisitions panned out.
Rookie fourth-rounder Isaiah Spiller suited up for just six games, and Sony Michel averaged 2.9 yards per carry (36 rush attempts for 106 yards). In three seasons, Joshua Kelley hasn't been able to put a stronghold on the No. 2 spot out of the backfield.
Averaging four yards per rush attempt with only one lost fumble in 79 games, the 6'0", 228-pound Fournette could become an ideal fit alongside Ekeler (5'10", 200 pounds) in the backfield. Remember that the Chargers hired a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who had a one-two running back combination—Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard—with the Dallas Cowboys.
WR Adam Thielen
Best Team Fit: Cleveland Browns
The Minnesota Vikings released Adam Thielen on Friday in a cost-cutting cap move. Though he's past his prime and averaged a career-low 10.2 yards per reception this past season, the 32-year-old can still move the chains and find his way into the end zone.
In 2022, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns with a 65.4 percent catch rate, with 45 of those receptions resulting in first downs.
At Thielen's age, he'll likely want to join a team that's a legitimate or potential postseason contender while playing in an offense familiar to him. The Cleveland Browns check both boxes.
Last year, the Browns went 7-10 with quarterback Jacoby Brissett running the offense for most of the campaign while Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy in relation to lawsuits filed by more than 20 women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions.
With a stable quarterback situation heading into 2023, the Browns can win a few more games, but they need a wide receiver to complement Amari Cooper. Thielen knows Cleveland's offense. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski served as the Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2019.
The Browns are $14 million over the cap, though Watson is willing to restructure his contract, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, which could clear $33.7 million.
WR Kenny Golladay
Best Team Fit: Carolina Panthers
Kenny Golladay has undergone a sharp decline in production over the past three years, going from a Pro Bowl receiver with the Detroit Lions (65 catches for 1,190 receiving yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns) to an afterthought in the New York Giants' passing attack.
The Lions selected Golladay in the third round of the 2017 draft with Jim Caldwell as their head coach. Caldwell's now a senior assistant on the Carolina Panthers' coaching staff.
Even though Golladay broke out after Caldwell's departure, the former Lions head coach may be willing to reunite with the wide receiver.
Panthers head coach and former Indianapolis Colts lead skipper Frank Reich turned big-bodied wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (6'4", 223 pounds) into a solid possession threat. Perhaps Golladay (6'4", 213 pounds) can fit into the same role.
OT Donovan Smith
Best Team Fit: Tennessee Titans
Like Leonard Fournette, Donovan Smith will hit the open market as one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cap cuts. With that said, he struggled through the 2022 season with elbow and foot injuries. He committed 12 penalties and allowed six sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
Nevertheless, teams will take a flier on Smith because of the importance of his position. With some decent seasons on his eight-year resume, he should have multiple suitors on the open market.
The Tennessee Titans will likely take a look at free-agent left tackles after they released Taylor Lewan, who flamed out with three consecutive injury-riddled campaigns. Smith can fill a key need on the offensive line.
The Titans must consider all options at left tackle, because they rely on their front line to open lanes for a run-heavy offense that features Derrick Henry. By the way, quarterback Ryan Tannehill took 33 sacks in 12 outings last season. Some signal-callers hold onto the ball for far too long, but he didn't have much time to throw downfield.
Going into his age-30 term, Smith may have another year or two of optimal play left in the tank for a Titans team that has to replace Lewan.
DE Frank Clark
Best Team Fit: Arizona Cardinals
Turning 30 years old in June, Frank Clark should generate a fair amount of interest on the open market. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs tried to rework his deal, but they couldn't come to a mutual agreement.
Though Clark's sack count has dipped over the past few seasons, he's consistently pushed the pocket off the edge, recording at least 24 quarterback pressures in each of the previous four terms.
Clark may find a new home in the desert. The Arizona Cardinals recently hired hired coach Jonathan Gannon, who developed a strong defensive front as a coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles between 2021 and 2022.
For the 2022 term, the Eagles led the NFL in sacks (70) and became the first team with four players who finished with double-digit sack totals in a season thanks to an aggressive front four.
Last season, the Cardinals tied for 23rd in sacks and ranked 24th in pass defense while allowing the fifth-most touchdowns (29) through the air. J.J. Watt, Arizona's 2022 sack leader, has retired, and defensive tackle Zach Allen (5.5 sacks) is set to become a free agent.
Even if the Cardinals re-sign Allen, they should look into bringing Clark in to bolster their front line.
Edge Bud Dupree
Best Team Fit: Carolina Panthers
In 2021, the Tennessee Titans signed Bud Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million deal as one of their biggest offseason additions, but the previous regime whiffed on that acquisition.
Over the past two seasons, Dupree has recorded seven sacks and eight tackles for loss. He also missed six games in both terms. As a result, the Titans made the logical decision to cut ties with the 30-year-old edge-rusher.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dupree fared much better when he lined up across from star pass-rusher T.J. Watt. In 2019, the former had a breakout season while the latter put together his first All-Pro campaign.
Dupree isn't someone to lead the charge in the pass rush. He's a complementary edge-rusher who may need to play fewer defensive snaps to preserve his health for the length of a 17-game season.
Dupree can benefit from playing opposite of Carolina Panthers rising-star edge-rusher Brian Burns, who's earned Pro Bowl honors in back-to-back terms and is coming off his best year with 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.
With Burns on one side of the defensive line and up-and-coming defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero calling the shots in Carolina, Dupree may see a resurgence in his productivity.
LB Eric Kendricks
Best Team Fit: Chicago Bears
Eric Kendricks' ability to cover in space has dipped quite notably in recent seasons. In 2020, he allowed a 58.8 passer rating in coverage, but that rating has ballooned over 100.2 in each of the two seasons since. That said, the 31-year-old is still a tackling machine who can strengthen a team's run defense.
For seven consecutive terms, Kendricks has accumulated 107-plus tackles. He's recorded eight tackles for loss in each of the past two campaigns, which is a good number for a second-level defender.
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who led the team in defensive snaps (1,086) last season, will become a free agent next week. Fellow linebacker Joe Thomas started in nine out of 15 contests (413 defensive snaps) and also has an expiring contract.
The Bears need veteran leadership, a starter and depth at linebacker. Kendricks can check two of those boxes with his experience and downhill presence. In a first-string position or lesser role, he can plug holes in Chicago's 31st-ranked run defense, which allowed the most rushing touchdowns (31) last season.
CB Shaquill Griffin
Best Team Fit: Indianapolis Colts
After a productive four-year run that included a 2019 Pro Bowl campaign with the Seattle Seahawks, Shaquill Griffin signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played under two defensive coordinators in Joe Cullen and Mike Caldwell but provided minimal impact through two terms with the club.
Griffin started in 14 games under former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's staff, allowing a 109.5 passer rating in coverage. Jacksonville hired lead skipper Doug Pederson, who installed Caldwell as the defensive coordinator, in 2022, but Griffin barely saw the field. Thanks in large part to a back injury, he suited up for just five contests and permitted a 110.4 passer rating in coverage for the season.
An odd fit in Jacksonville, Griffin has to chance to pick a better free-agent destination than he did two years ago. If the six-year veteran signs with the Indianapolis Colts, he can shine in Gus Bradley's system, which has schematic similarities to the Seahawks defense from Griffin's early years.
Bradley served as a defensive coordinator under Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll between 2009 and 2012 well before the team drafted Griffin in 2017, but the cornerback could bounce back in a familiar system after two subpar years in Jacksonville.
S John Johnson III
Best Team Fit: Las Vegas Raiders
The Cleveland Browns will go through schematic changes on the defensive side of the ball with new coordinator Jim Schwartz taking over for Joe Woods, whom the team fired in January. With that adjustment, the club cut ties with John Johnson III, who's more effective in coverage than he is going downhill to stop the run.
Johnson finished second on the team in tackles (101) in 2022, but he missed nine percent of his attempts, which is moderately better than his tackle miss rate (12.9 percent) for the 2021 term.
On a positive note, Johnson had more interceptions (four) than touchdowns allowed (three) in two seasons with the Browns. Also, he permitted completion rates below 58.4 percent in coverage in both campaigns.
Johnson can play both safety roles and line up in the slot, but he's best suited to man center field in a role that requires him to read the quarterback in deep coverage.
The Las Vegas Raiders saw safety Tre'von Moehrig regress under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. With safety Duron Harmon set to become a free agent and Moehrig going into an offseason in which he may have to compete for snaps, Johnson can fill a need in Las Vegas' porous defense. In 2022, the Raiders gave up the fourth-most passing yards and tied for the fewest interceptions (six).
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.