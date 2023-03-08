AEW's Wardlow Says TNT Title Belt Was Stolen During Car Burglary Ahead of Dynamite

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AEW star Wardlow beat Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco on Sunday, but he didn't get to enjoy his time with the title for long.

Late Tuesday night, Wardlow posted a video on Twitter, showing that his rental car was broken into. Wardlow said the burglar took all of his belongings from the vehicle, including his gear, boots and championship belt:

Despite the setback, Wardlow insisted that he will be at Dynamite on Wednesday night in Sacramento to defend the TNT title against Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Powerhouse Hobbs.

Wardlow is one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW and pro wrestling in general. By making Samoa Joe pass out to his own move at Revolution, the 35-year-old became a two-time TNT champ.

When Wardlow initially debuted with AEW in 2019, he aligned himself with MJF and served as his bodyguard for the next few years.

He finally split with MJF last year, beating his former employer in a pay-per-view match and went on to become a destructive force in the singles division.

Remarkably, Wardlow's stolen title is not the first case of a championship belt going missing during AEW's brief history.

In 2019, then-AEW world champion Chris Jericho had his belt stolen from a vehicle while he was having dinner at a steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida. The belt was later found on the side of the road, turned into police and returned to Jericho.

Unless Wardlow experiences a similar stroke of good luck with his title, he may have to bring a backup or replica championship to the ring with him on Wednesday for his match against Hobbs.

