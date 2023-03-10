NFL's Top 9 Players Most Likely to be Traded During 2023 Free Agency

NFL's Top 9 Players Most Likely to be Traded During 2023 Free AgencyMarch 10, 2023
The 2023 NFL offseason is in full swing. The scouting combine wrapped over the weekend, and free agency will officially kick off on Wednesday, March 15. While the draft and free agency are marquee events of the offseason, the trade market must also be factored into the equation.
Trades were a massive part of the 2022 offseason, with players like Amari Cooper, Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Khalil Mack switching teams early. A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were traded during the opening night of the draft.
We'll probably see another flurry of trades this offseason. Who will be on the move next? That's what we're here to determine—with rankings on factors like contract status, cap situations, roster makeup, player value, any relevant recent buzz and a little bit of logic.
Here are our picks for the nine players most likely to be traded during the 2023 offseason.
9. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos aren't in as much cap trouble as most of the teams on this list, and they're projected to have $9.7 million available. That isn't a glut of room, however, and Denver is also short on draft capital.
Due to the trades for quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton, Denver won't have selections in the first, second or third rounds of April's draft. The Broncos could potentially address that problem while clearing a little cap room by moving one of their top pass-catchers.
According to Matthew Berry of NBC Sports Edge, Denver is "quietly" shopping wideout Courtland Sutton.
"Not actively pushing him, but definitely trying to see if there's a trade market for him and if they get a decent offer, would move him," Berry wrote.
Trading Sutton would save $6.8 million in cap space, but it would also leave Denver without one of its best offensive players. Seeing as how this year's goal is to reestablish Wilson as a top quarterback under Payton, the Broncos probably won't move Sutton unless they're blown away by the compensation.
A team would likely have to give up at least a Day 2 selection and take on Sutton's $14 million base salary. That should limit the market substantially, but a cap-rich team that could use a high-end complementary receiver—like the Houston Texans or Atlanta Falcons—could certainly become interested if free agency doesn't bounce its way.
Fits: Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans
Trade Probability Meter: Unlikely, but not unrealistic.
8. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans have already released offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, wideout Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock in cap-savings moves this offseason. More moves could be on the way.
The Titans are viewed as being in "purge mode" by rival teams, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. This could mean that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is available.
Tennessee has $23.6 million in projected cap space, but it could save $17.8 million in cap room by cutting or trading Tannehill before June 1—and $27 million after June 1. Tannehill is in the final year of his contract, and moving on could make sense if new general manager Ron Carthon believes that a full rebuild is in order.
Tannehill is a serviceable starter when healthy—he posted a 94.6 passer rating before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2022. However, he isn't the sort of high-end signal-caller that teams covet, and Tennessee may have reached its ceiling with him under center.
An accurate market for Tannehill might not emerge until after the draft, as several franchises are expected to target signal-callers early, and Tannehill could be viewed as a Plan B. If he's moved before the draft, teams like the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets could make sense.
The Panthers showed interest in Derek Carr before he landed with the New Orleans Saints. The Jets are pursuing Aaron Rodgers in a trade (more on that shortly) and could pivot to Tannehill if that fails.
Even then, teams may be willing to wait and see if the Titans simply cut Tannehill before placing a bid. Quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett are headed to free agency, so there probably won't be an early scramble to trade for Tannehill.
Fits: Carolina Panthers, New York Jets
Trade Probability Meter: Like 3 a.m. Taco Bell, Tannehill is probably available but viewed as a last resort.
7. Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are facing cap concerns. They're projected to be $14.5 million over the cap, and the lack of free-agency flexibility combined with the Rams' lack of a first-round pick to create a pretty big problem.
If the Rams can't clear cap space, they may have trouble finding immediate answers for issues like their struggling O-line.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Los Angeles has granted wideout Allen Robinson II permission to seek a trade. Per Pelissero, the Rams are also willing to pay a portion of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to get a deal done.
Moving Robinson could clear $6.9 million in cap space, though that number would be less if L.A. is picking up part of the tab. Presumably, Los Angeles would accept lower trade compensation if it can maximize its cap savings.
Here's the problem, though. Robinson is coming off of back-to-back down seasons with the Chicago Bears and the Rams. Over the past two years, he has caught 71 passes for only 749 yards and four touchdowns. That's not exactly the sort of production a team will be eager to trade for.
For a team lacking receiver depth that is willing to bet on a return to form, though, it could make sense. The New England Patriots lack receiver depth and could lose Jakobi Meyers in free agency. The talent-starved Bears might welcome Robinson back—he had 1,250 yards there in 2020—if the cost is minimal.
Fits: Chicago Bears, New England Patriots
Trade Probability Meter: Like a used pair of Jordans on eBay, Robinson might command a buyer, but it will be a very specific market.
6. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
For teams willing to trade for a receiving coming off a down year, Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings could be a more intriguing target.
Despite starting all 17 games, Thielen had just 716 receiving yards in 2022, and he posted just six touchdowns after having double-digit scores in back-to-back campaigns. However, the 32-year-old would still be a fine No. 2 or No. 3 target in most offenses.
And there's a chance that Thielen will be available.
"Thielen's $20 million cap hit must be reworked, and it wouldn't surprise if talks resulted in a fresh start," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
If Minnesota can't re-work Thielen's contract, it can save $6.4 million in cap space by releasing or trading him. Presumably, the Vikings would prefer to keep Thielen as they gear up for another playoff run.
Trading Thielen could also be difficult, as he'll come with an $11.8 million base salary—one that fully guarantees on March 17. This is the other obstacle, as teams know that if Minnesota can't restructure or trade the receiver by then, it could easily cut him.
The Vikings are projected to be $15 million over the cap.
Still, it wouldn't be a shock to see a cap-rich team like Chicago trade a late-round pick for Thielen just to jump the free-agent market. The Texans, who are very likely to draft a quarterback in April, could both afford Thielen's contact and use a savvy veteran to help mentor their next quarterback of the future.
Fits: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans
Trade Probability Meter: Total 50-50 coin toss.
5. Khalil Mack, Edge, Los Angeles Chargers
While the markets for players like Robinson and Thielen could be somewhat limited, Khalil Mack, if available, would likely draw the interest of just about any team with the cap space to afford him.
Mack, who returned to the Pro Bowl in 2022, remains a high-end pass rusher. This past season, he notched 50 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 quarterback pressures.
Would the Los Angeles Chargers really deal Mack a year after acquiring him from Chicago? Financially, it could make sense.
Mack is scheduled to carry a cap hit of $27.4 million in 2023. Los Angeles could save $18.4 million of that by releasing or trading Mack before June 1 and $22.9 million by trading or releasing him after June 1. He's due a $5.5 million roster bonus on March 17.
The Chargers are projected to be $6.4 million over the cap. Trading Mack would likely bring back a middle-round draft pick, at worst, while providing valuable cap savings.
Of the teams that can afford to take on Mack's $17.2 million base salary, the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions are the most sensible options. Neither team reached 40 sacks in 2022 and both should view themselves as playoff contenders—the Bengals went back to the AFC title game, while the Lions narrowly missed the playoffs at 9-8.
Fits: Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions
Trade Probability Meter: Like a 23-year Pappy Van Winkle, Mack will move if made available
4. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Robinson isn't the only player the Rams could try moving this offseason in order to create some cap room. According to Pelissero, standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey could also be on the move.
"Have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it's very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks," Pelissero tweeted on February 24.
Trading Ramsey would save just $5.6 million off the cap, but it would allow L.A. to avoid the guarantees on his base salary—$12.5 million of it will become fully guaranteed on March 20. The Rams would also likely receive a strong trade package, considering the 28-year-old Pro Bowler is still playing at a high level and would provide limited cap relief.
Ramsey allowed an opposing passer rating of only 84.5 in coverage this past season. According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, it would likely require a first-round pick or a "package with a second-round pick and more" to land Ramsey.
That's a steep price, even for Ramsey, and it likely limits his market to teams that believe they're on the cusp of a Super Bowl.
ProFootballTalk's Peter Kings recently stated that the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys "could" be interested in Ramsey.
The Chiefs, though, just won the Super Bowl thanks in large part to rookie contributors like George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie and Isiah Pacheco. They may be incentivized to hand onto their draft picks. The Cowboys and Bills, meanwhile, would have to clear significant cap space to afford Ramsey's $17 million base salary, which is why a Ramsey trade is no sure thing.
Fits: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Probability Meter: Better than 50 percent.
3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals aren't entirely cap-strapped, as they're projected to have $28.6 million available. However, they appear more than willing to part with wideout DeAndre Hopkins and clear another $8.2 million off the books—and, of course, get some trade value back in return.
In January, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that Arizona was mulling the idea of a Hopkins trade. More recently, a source told Mike Jurecki of Arizona Football Daily that the Cardinals have the framework for a trade in place.
Though he'll turn 31 in June, Hopkins is still a terrific receiver. In just nine games this past season—due in part to a six-game suspension for violation of the league's PED policy—he caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.
Just about any receiver-needy team that believes it can contend in 2023 should consider Hopkins a trade target.
The Giants, who made the divisional round, just locked up quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley could certainly use a receiver of Hopkins' caliber. The Indianapolis Colts could also use a proven receiver to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce—and most likely, with a rookie quarterback—would also provide a logical landing spot.
If the parameters are indeed in place, all that's left is for Arizona to flip the switch.
Fits: Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants
Trade Probability Meter: As good as the Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of another non-losing season.
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
We know that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is available for trade. According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Dan Graziano, officials from the Jets met with Rodgers on Tuesday. That wouldn't have happened if Rodgers wasn't permitted to seek a trade.
And it seems that Green Bay is more than just open to moving Rodgers. Back in January, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Green Bay "prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre."
If Green Bay does want to turn the page from Rodgers to Jordan Love, a trade is the only option they can control. Cutting Rodgers would create a dead-cap hit of $99.8 million and add another $68.2 million to the Packers' salary—Green Bay is projected to be just $17.3 million under the cap.
Trading Rodgers, however, would be much more feasible. Trading him now would add just $8.7 million to the 2023 books, and Green Bay could afford that. Trading him after June 1 would save $43.7 million in cap space.
Green Bay's other way out of Rodger's contract is a retirement, and the 39-year-old still hasn't announced whether he'll play in 2023.
We already know that the Jets are interested, and the Las Vegas Raiders could make for another intriguing landing spot. Las Vegas parted with Derek Carr after the 2022 season, it has Rodgers' former No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams on the roster, and it has $39.7 million in projected cap space.
Fits: New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders
Trade Probability Meter: Either Rodgers retires or is traded. This is the way.
1. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
We've linked the Texans to a couple of receivers here, and for a couple of reasons. For one, Houston is almost certain to draft a new quarterback of the future with the second overall pick in April's draft.
Secondly, the Texans appear destined to part with standout receiver Brandin Cooks.
"Cooks reiterated his desire to work on offseason trade as he said last week," Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2 Houston tweeted in January. "He doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild and respectfully communicated that."
While Cooks battled a calf injury in 2022 and finished with just 699 receiving yards, he was a 1,000-yard receiver as recently as 2021. The Texans could save $10.2 million by moving him, however, and if he doesn't want to be there, they have every reason to do it.
ESPN's Ed Werder reported in November that the Cowboys were close to striking a deal for Cooks. They could again be interested if the Cowboys can clear the cap space to take on his $18 million base salary.
The Bears would also make sense for Cooks. They appear to be sticking with Justin Fields at quarterback, but could use an influx of pass-catching talent. Chicago is also open to trading the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and if Houston wants to move up one spot to secure its quarterback of choice, Cooks could become an enticing part of the package.
Fits: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys
Trade Probability Meter: Cooks is flying out the door like 10-cent hamburgers.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.