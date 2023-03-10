NFL's Top 9 Players Most Likely to be Traded During 2023 Free Agency

9 of 9

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

We've linked the Texans to a couple of receivers here, and for a couple of reasons. For one, Houston is almost certain to draft a new quarterback of the future with the second overall pick in April's draft.

Secondly, the Texans appear destined to part with standout receiver Brandin Cooks.

"Cooks reiterated his desire to work on offseason trade as he said last week," Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2 Houston tweeted in January. "He doesn't want to be a part of a rebuild and respectfully communicated that."

While Cooks battled a calf injury in 2022 and finished with just 699 receiving yards, he was a 1,000-yard receiver as recently as 2021. The Texans could save $10.2 million by moving him, however, and if he doesn't want to be there, they have every reason to do it.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported in November that the Cowboys were close to striking a deal for Cooks. They could again be interested if the Cowboys can clear the cap space to take on his $18 million base salary.

The Bears would also make sense for Cooks. They appear to be sticking with Justin Fields at quarterback, but could use an influx of pass-catching talent. Chicago is also open to trading the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and if Houston wants to move up one spot to secure its quarterback of choice, Cooks could become an enticing part of the package.

Fits: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys

Trade Probability Meter: Cooks is flying out the door like 10-cent hamburgers.

*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.

