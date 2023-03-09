Player Goals for NBA's Worst Teams Down the Stretch

1 of 5

David Jensen/Getty Images

P.J. Washington, PF: Get paid

Washington and the Hornets failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension last fall, meaning the 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer.

For Washington, these final 15 games will be his final chance to cash in.

A career-high 15.1 points per game this season is a nice start, and Washington is up to 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 41.7 percent from three over his past eight games.

He hasn't taken a star leap like most in Charlotte would have hoped after selecting him 12th overall in 2019, and Washington doesn't possess an elite skill in any one area. Still, with his ability to play multiple positions, stretch the floor and offer some rim protection, Washington can increase his value mightily with a strong finish to the season.

Mark Williams, C: Start to expand the offensive game

Finally named the starting center after Charlotte traded Mason Plumlee at the deadline, Williams has become a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season.

The 21-year-old has flashed his skills as a rim-running center while serving as a valuable pick-and-roll partner, rebounder and defender. He's holding opponents to 59.9 percent shooting at the rim, a solid number for a rookie center.

While things have been simplified on offense for Williams, it's time to start trying to expand his game.

A whopping 93.8 percent of Williams' shot attempts have come within 10 feet this season, including 67.0 percent within three feet of the basket alone.

With nothing to lose the rest of the way, it's time to let Williams make mistakes while opening up the playbook.

Dennis Smith Jr, PG .: Prove he belongs in an NBA rotation

Smith briefly considered a career in the NFL before signing with the Hornets this season, but he will once again become a free agent this summer.

The 25-year-old is averaging 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.2 minutes across 45 games including 12 starts.

While Smith has the athleticism and passing chops to stay in the league, he's a horrendous three-point shooter (21.1 percent on 2.0 attempts per game) who may need to at least reach an average level to stick in the league.