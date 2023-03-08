Tiger Woods' NDA over Relationship Details Challenged in Court By Erica Herman

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Tiger Woods' girlfriend of six years has filed legal documents to challenge a non-disclosure agreement she says he forced her to sign.

According to TMZ Sports, Erica Herman is "citing a law that prohibits NDAs when there's evidence of sexual assault or harassment" as part of her argument that the one she signed at the start of their relationship in August 2017 is "being wrongfully enforced on her."

The two of them were not seen together at the Genesis Invitational last month, which was Woods' first time competing on the PGA Tour since the 2022 Open Championship. Herman reportedly is "eager to share her experiences" from her relationship with the 47-year-old.

In her legal documents, Herman stated that a private trust run by Woods is "attempting to steamroll her into keeping quiet about their relationship by aggressively enforcing the NDA she signed." She says the agreement should be nullified under the Speak Out Act, which "prohibits the enforceability of an NDA agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment."

Woods has yet to comment on the matter, but this is not the first time the legendary golfer's personal life has drawn attention. In 2009, several women told media outlets they had affairs with him, which led to his divorce from Elin Nordegren, his then-wife of six years.