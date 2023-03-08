Warriors' Draymond Green Criticized by Fans for Walking Away from Play vs. Thunder

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green's temper once again got the best of him.

In a fit of frustration with Jordan Poole, Green walked away from a play in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and forced his teammates to play 4-on-5 in transition.

Green did not speak to the media after the game, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the odd play spoke to the disconnect that continues to hurt his team.

"I felt we were a little disconnected in the first half, several times and so we talked about that at halftime," Kerr told reporters. "Tried to get back out there and compete in the second half. But there definitely was a disconnect in the first half and that cost us."

Fans were much less forgiving, calling out Green for what many dubbed a "temper tantrum."

From a basketball perspective, there's no argument here: Green was right. The ball should have gone to him, either on his initial cut or in the high post where he could have reset the offense.

Poole instead dribbled around to precisely nowhere before losing his dribble and missing a second pass. It's not the first time Poole has done such a thing—it's endemic of the ways he's regressed this season—and it's probably frustrating to a player with Green's off-the-charts basketball IQ.

That said, throwing a fit in the middle of the floor is unbecoming and is only going to further fracture the already shaky chemistry that's been apparent in the Warriors all season. Punting a possession while your team is in a close game and fighting for playoff seeding makes matters even worse.