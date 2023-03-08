NFL Trade Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Completes Meeting with Jets; Timeline Dependent on QB

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The decision-makers for New York Jets made a cross-country trip to California on Tuesday to try to court Aaron Rodgers for a potential trade from the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the sides completed their meeting and New York's leadership contingent landed back home early Wednesday morning, so it's up to Rodgers to decide his future:

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the group the Jets sent to meet with Rodgers on Tuesday included team owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Out of all of them, Hackett is the only one who has a prior relationship with the star quarterback, having been his offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin noted that the trip out West by the Jets was "hopefully just the first step" for the team and Rodgers, as a "getting-to-know-you session was the immediate focus."

The Jets have virtually gone all-in on their pursuit of the 39-year-old, as they missed the chance to sign quarterback Derek Carr despite a reported positive meeting with him. Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints while New York chose to wait for a decision by Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP is still mulling whether he wants to remain with the franchise with which he's spent his entire career, compete for a title elsewhere or transition to life after football.

There haven't been many indications as to which way Rodgers is leaning, but the Jets are surely hoping to figure things out soon with the start of the new league year and free agency looming on March 15.