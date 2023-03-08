Players Championship 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize Money

1 of 3

When: March 9-12

Where: TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

TV: NBC, Golf Channel

Prize Pool: $25 million

Opening Tee Time: 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday



The Players Championship isn't a major, the run of those will begin next month at The Masters. However, this weekend's tournament will feature some major cash prizes. The Players is an "elevated event," meaning it's designed to bring the best PGA Tour pros together on the same course.

Majors like The Masters and the Open Championship already feature a star-studded field. The PGA is committed to bringing similar energy and excitement to non-major tournaments with increased earnings potential.

"Our top players are firmly behind the TOUR," PGA commissioner Jay Monohan told reporters at last year's Tour Championship. "Helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season."

Last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational was also an elevated event.



With more than $4 million going to the winner, it's no surprise that stars like McIlroy, Thomas and world-ranked No. 1 Jon Rahm will hit the course on Thursday.



The course at TPC Sawgrass presents a perfect stage for top-tier competition. The stadium course is one of the most recognizable on the tour and features a stunning three-hole finish—and a 17th hole island green—even to viewers at home.



This year's event is likely to be a drama-drenched affair, and a lot of fun for all involved.

