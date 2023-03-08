Players Championship 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize MoneyMarch 8, 2023
Players Championship 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize Money
It's never easy to predict who will win at the Players Championship. The event has never featured back-to-back winners, and repeat winners are also a rarity.
The last time we saw a repeat champion was in 2013, when Tiger Woods won the Players Championship for the second time. There will be no back-to-back winner this year, as 2022 champion Cameron Smith has gone over to LIV Golf.
We could see another repeat winner, though, as eight former winners—Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott—are slated to participate this weekend.
Who will take home the winner's share ($4.5 million) of the $25 million prize purse? Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Players Championship, including some early predictions.
2023 Players Championship
When: March 9-12
Where: TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
TV: NBC, Golf Channel
Prize Pool: $25 million
Opening Tee Time: 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday
The Players Championship isn't a major, the run of those will begin next month at The Masters. However, this weekend's tournament will feature some major cash prizes. The Players is an "elevated event," meaning it's designed to bring the best PGA Tour pros together on the same course.
Majors like The Masters and the Open Championship already feature a star-studded field. The PGA is committed to bringing similar energy and excitement to non-major tournaments with increased earnings potential.
"Our top players are firmly behind the TOUR," PGA commissioner Jay Monohan told reporters at last year's Tour Championship. "Helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season."
Last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational was also an elevated event.
With more than $4 million going to the winner, it's no surprise that stars like McIlroy, Thomas and world-ranked No. 1 Jon Rahm will hit the course on Thursday.
The course at TPC Sawgrass presents a perfect stage for top-tier competition. The stadium course is one of the most recognizable on the tour and features a stunning three-hole finish—and a 17th hole island green—even to viewers at home.
This year's event is likely to be a drama-drenched affair, and a lot of fun for all involved.
Early Vegas Favorites
Rory McIlroy 9-1
Scottie Scheffler 10-1
Jon Rahm 11-1
Patrick Cantlay 16-1
Max Homa 20-1
Justin Thomas 20-1
Collin Morikawa 22-1
Xander Schauffele 25-1
Jason Day 28-1
Tony Finau 30-1
Viktor Hovland 30-1
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Predictions
With so many top golfers in the field, this truly feels like anyone's tournament. However, the favorites have been established for a reason.
McIlroy narrowly lost at Bay Hill last week, he won the Players in 2019 and he has finished in the top 10 three other times. Scottie Scheffler is always a threat, and he went from 4 under to missing the cut in a couple of holes last year, due in large part to the rainy and windy conditions.
Weather isn't expected to be as much of a factor this year.
Kurt Kitayama, fresh off a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, can't be counted out either. It's worth noting, though, that winning the Arnold Palmer and the Players in successive weeks is also a rarity. Woods did it in 2001. Tom Kite did it in 1989. Momentum can mean a lot in golf, though, and at 110-1 odds, Kitayama could be worth a sleeper pick.
Keegan Bradley (45-1) is another sleeper to watch, as he has three top-10 finishes already this year and has made the cut at TPC Sawgrass in each of his last six Players' outings.
The prediction here, though, is that Rahm recovers from a disastrous outing at Bay Hill to notch his fourth PGA win of the year and remain No. 1 in the rankings.
Rahm struggled with the course at Bay Hill and was particularly inconsistent off the tee. He did recover a bit toward the end, though, and could carry a bit of momentum of his own into Thursday.
"I shot even par the last day," Rahm said, per Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports. "It's not an easy golf course … I moved up the leaderboard. That was pretty good, I think."
It would be a shock to see Rahm struggle for the second straight weekend. Bay Hill aside, no one has been hotter since early January, and Rahm will stay white-hot ahead of The Masters.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.