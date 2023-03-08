Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones Patriots Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots could lose some key players on both sides of the ball in free agency.

Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones, Nelson Agholor, Damien Harris and Isaiah Wynn are among the Patriots players set to hit the free-agent market.

Meyers and Jones should be the top priorities for the Patriots to keep in Foxborough for a few more years.

New England can't afford to lose a wide receiver when it needs to build up help for Mac Jones, but Meyers is one of the top free agents at his position and should draw outside interest.

Jones will not be the preferred free-agent acquisition at cornerback because of the top-heavy market, led by James Bradberry and Jamel Dean.

Agholor and Wynn could be allowed to walk if the Patriots believe they can find better and financially wiser options at their positions.

Harris presents an interesting free agent case because he is coming off an injury-riddled season.

Harris' 11-game season in 2022 may end up helping the Patriots if they want to bring him back to partner Rhamondre Stevenson.