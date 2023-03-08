Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones Patriots Free Agents' Projected Contracts

Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones Patriots Free Agents' Projected ContractsMarch 8, 2023
The New England Patriots could lose some key players on both sides of the ball in free agency.
Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones, Nelson Agholor, Damien Harris and Isaiah Wynn are among the Patriots players set to hit the free-agent market.
Meyers and Jones should be the top priorities for the Patriots to keep in Foxborough for a few more years.
New England can't afford to lose a wide receiver when it needs to build up help for Mac Jones, but Meyers is one of the top free agents at his position and should draw outside interest.
Jones will not be the preferred free-agent acquisition at cornerback because of the top-heavy market, led by James Bradberry and Jamel Dean.
Agholor and Wynn could be allowed to walk if the Patriots believe they can find better and financially wiser options at their positions.
Harris presents an interesting free agent case because he is coming off an injury-riddled season.
Harris' 11-game season in 2022 may end up helping the Patriots if they want to bring him back to partner Rhamondre Stevenson.
Jakobi Meyers
Meyers may be considered the top free agent wide receiver.
Some teams may not be willing to take a risk on Odell Beckham Jr. at 30 and coming off an ACL injury.
Meyers is coming off his second straight 800-yard season and a single-season best of six touchdown catches.
The fifth-year player does not have the career touchdown volume that the typical top free agents have. He has eight trips to the end zone in four seasons.
Those numbers are good enough to put him near the top of the wide receiver class because the other options, like JuJu Smith-Schuster, D.J. Chark and Darius Slayton have their flaws as well.
New England should do its best to bring back Meyers to keep some continuity with Jones as he enters his third season at quarterback.
The Patriots can feel comfortable with letting Agholor walk and they could cut Kendrick Bourne to free up some salary cap space.
New England has over $25 million in cap space to work with, per Spotrac, so it can afford a top wide receiver price without mortgaging the rest of its free agent plans.
Contract Projection: Three years, $36 million
Jonathan Jones
New England's potential pursuit to retain Jones may be dependent on the rest of the cornerback market.
Bradberry, Dean, Cameron Sutton and Byron Murphy could all garner more money on the free-agent market.
Jones' age will likely play in the team's favor. He is the second-oldest player of the five top corners.
He is also a better slot corner than one who typically plays on the outside, and that could turn some potential suitors away from him.
Jones' fit within the New England system could benefit the Patriots in negotiations, but they probably will have to pay a bit more than the three-year, $21 million deal that he inked in 2020.
A pay increase over the same length could fit for the Patriots because of the salary cap space they have to work with.
A step up from the $21 million contract would be welcome from the player's perspective as well because this may be the last big payday he receives in the NFL.
Contract Projection: Three years, $26 million
Damien Harris
Harris' contract situation is harder to figure out than the other free-agent running backs.
In 2021. the Alabama product was one of the best running backs in the NFL with 929 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
The production dropped off significantly in 2022 because of injuries, and that will likely cost Harris a massive payday.
Few teams will want to sign a running back coming off an injury-ravaged season to a massive deal.
That could mean Harris has to settle for a shorter contract length, and maybe even a one-year deal to prove himself before he chases a larger deal next offseason.
New England may not want Harris back because Stevenson can take over the primary running back role, and it has Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong on the roster as younger options to fill in the depth chart beneath Stevenson.
Harris could still be a primary back somewhere, but he may be better off pairing with someone to prove that he can match his 2021 production.
Contract Projection: One year, $5 million