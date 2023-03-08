Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Bills Free Agents' Projected Contracts

0 of 3

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills defense will be in focus at the start of NFL free agency.

Safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are two of the top free agents at their respective positions.

The pair of defenders could command large contracts on the open market, and they could be drawn away from Buffalo because of that.

The Bills enter free agency at a disadvantage because they are $17.8 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac.

Buffalo's front office can rearrange some contracts to fit within the cap to re-sign some of their top defensive players.

The Bills front office also has to consider whether or not they want to bring back Devin Singletary.

James Cook emerged as a potential No. 1 running back in 2022, and Nyheim Hines could be viewed as a No. 2 to Cook entering the draft.

If the Bills bring Singletary back on a team-friendly deal, they could attack other needs in the NFL draft.