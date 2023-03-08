Anthony Davis Compared to Wilt by Lakers HC, Fans After Win vs. Grizz Without LeBron

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis showed fans what he can do when healthy Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 112-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in L.A.

LeBron James remained out for the Lakers with a foot injury, while the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant after the star guard posted a video to social media in which he appeared to be holding a gun. It left Davis as the most high-profile player on the court, and he shined with 30 points, 22 rebounds and two blocks.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham had high praise for the forward after the game, comparing him to Wilt Chamberlain:

Some fans had similar thoughts after the game:

Others just marveled at the one-man show to carry the Lakers to victory:

Even without Morant, the Grizzlies are a tough team. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a strong showing himself with 26 points and eight rebounds.

However, the Lakers showed they are a formidable squad with Davis at his best, as he finished plus-24 on the court.

With Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura also coming through with big games off the bench, Los Angeles moved up to ninth in Western Conference at 32-34. The squad will look to continue its climb on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.