    Anthony Davis Compared to Wilt by Lakers HC, Fans After Win vs. Grizz Without LeBron

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2023

    Anthony Davis showed fans what he can do when healthy Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 112-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in L.A.

    LeBron James remained out for the Lakers with a foot injury, while the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant after the star guard posted a video to social media in which he appeared to be holding a gun. It left Davis as the most high-profile player on the court, and he shined with 30 points, 22 rebounds and two blocks.

    Lakers coach Darvin Ham had high praise for the forward after the game, comparing him to Wilt Chamberlain:

    Michael J. Duarte @michaeljduarte

    Ham said his nickname for AD is "Wilt" as in Wilt Chamberlain. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a>

    Michael Corvo @michaelcorvoNBA

    More Ham on AD: "Full-blown Wilt Davis. He's playing like a monster." <a href="https://t.co/qOucgyx21Q">https://t.co/qOucgyx21Q</a>

    Some fans had similar thoughts after the game:

    CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory

    Anthony Davis when healthy 😤 : <a href="https://t.co/YYwokzkhmi">pic.twitter.com/YYwokzkhmi</a>

    🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 @MegaTJP

    AD staying healthy and doing his modern Wilt impression. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ws57natp8Q">https://t.co/Ws57natp8Q</a>

    AJAR @KingAjar

    AD has really turned into Wilt

    SoSA Gwaupo @724kingdub

    Ad had wilt numbers 🔥

    Others just marveled at the one-man show to carry the Lakers to victory:

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    Anthony Davis masterclass is upon us

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Anthony Davis continued his tremendous play tonight! He had 30 points &amp; 22 rebounds in the <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> 112-103 win over the Grizzlies keeping our Playoff hopes alive!

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    F those advanced stats and that plus/minus BS!!! I don't even care about the 30 and 22 that AD put up tonight…the EYE TEST showed me when Healthy and locked in that Anthony Davis name belongs in the same conversation with Giannis and Embiid!!! Carry the hell on…

    Marcus Greaves @MarcusGreaves_

    Anthony Davis is playing his ass off tonight!!

    Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT @3cbPerformance

    30-22 for Anthony Davis. When he's healthy, he's on a level that only a few others can reach. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>

    jed @abadsupport

    AD legacy month <a href="https://t.co/QQckKDrlgN">https://t.co/QQckKDrlgN</a>

    Even without Morant, the Grizzlies are a tough team. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a strong showing himself with 26 points and eight rebounds.

    However, the Lakers showed they are a formidable squad with Davis at his best, as he finished plus-24 on the court.

    With Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura also coming through with big games off the bench, Los Angeles moved up to ninth in Western Conference at 32-34. The squad will look to continue its climb on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.