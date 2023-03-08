X

    Joel Embiid's Dominance Has Twitter Hyped as 76ers Rout Anthony Edwards, T-Wolves

    Erin WalshMarch 8, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 7: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 7, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers were without James Harden on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that didn't matter as the team put together a dominant showing at Target Center.

    The Sixers downed the T-Wolves 117-94 behind another MVP-caliber performance from superstar big man Joel Embiid, who finished with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks in 28 minutes. He did not play any of the fourth quarter as the Sixers had mounted a double-digit lead.

    NBA @NBA

    Joel Embiid has 22 points in Q3 ‼️<br><br>39 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4/4 3PM<br><br>📺: Live on TNT <a href="https://t.co/VaMe0njYR8">pic.twitter.com/VaMe0njYR8</a>

    Embiid's performance was especially important, given the absence of Harden and the lackluster offensive performances of P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris.

    Tucker finished with just one rebound, and Harris finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. The pair combined to hit just 3-of-9 shots from the floor.

    Embiid was unstoppable against Minnesota and proved why there's such a big gap between bigs like himself and Nikola Jokić and those such as Timberwolves veteran Rudy Gobert, who finished with just six points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

    Following the win, NBA Twitter praised Embiid for the dominant outing without his co-star:

    975TheFanatic @975TheFanatic

    Embiid can't be stopped!!! At the end of 3 quarters, the Sixers lead 87-68. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <br><br>Embiid the last 7 quarters<br>Pts- 81<br>FG- 24-38<br>3PT- 5-6<br>FT - 28-28

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Very impressive game from Embiid. Back to back coming off big win v Milwaukee, last game of road trip, no Harden, low energy game — and he's just carrying them. <br><br>Mature, professional dominance

    Gyasi Ross @BigIndianGyasi

    Jokic definitely deserves the MVP statistically, but Embiid should get it because he's doing something special too.<br><br>1A<br>1B

    Vic Lombardi @VicLombardi

    Joel Embiid is just overpowering Rudy Gobert and every other TWolves player in his way.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Embiid is beating up Gobert so bad that they put Gobert on PJ Tucker! <a href="https://t.co/a8zbmQlRg5">https://t.co/a8zbmQlRg5</a>

    Aaron Fades @iAmThatBoyAB

    There's no way you can watch Embiid and not think he's the best player in the league 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Enrico @The700Level

    Joel Embiid doing it all. Just unreal.

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Embiid has been awesome and I was always lower on Gobert than consensus but man, he looks *way* worse this year

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    Wolves are not getting good shots. Embiid is getting great ones.

    Bryan Toporek @btoporek

    Rudy Gobert is a three-time DPOY and Joel Embiid is toying with him.

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    Joel Embiid really is just absurd. A 7-footer shouldn't be hitting step-back 3s like that. Philly leads 58-45 at the half with Embiid scoring 17 points. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    What more can you say about Joel Embiid?

    Embiid is expected to be a top-three MVP candidate this season alongside Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    The 28-year-old entered Tuesday's game averaging 33.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 51 games this season while shooting 53.5 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

    After a difficult start to the 2022-23 season, Embiid has been a big reason why the Sixers have climbed to third in the Eastern Conference with a 43-22 record, and he'll certainly be a reason why the team makes a run at the top spot in the East.