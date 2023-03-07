Seahawks' Pete Carroll Pokes Fun at Sauce Gardner After Jets CB's Combine Comments

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll kept the receipts.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said on NFL Network his most uncomfortable interview with a team as a draft prospect came with the Seahawks because Carroll "was just, like, so close to me, asking me questions."

Well, the head coach shared some pictures that appeared to refute Gardner's claims:

It was all in good fun, and the cornerback responded in kind:

Gardner never fell to the Seahawks' ninth pick in 2022 because the Jets selected him with the No. 4 overall choice.

It was the right move by New York, seeing how he immediately established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection with an NFL-best 20 passes defended.

Maybe he learned how to stay so close to wide receivers from Carroll's interviewing technique.