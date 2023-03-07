Seahawks' Pete Carroll Pokes Fun at Sauce Gardner After Jets CB's Combine Comments

Seahawks' Pete Carroll Pokes Fun at Sauce Gardner After Jets CB's Combine CommentsMarch 7, 2023
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll kept the receipts.
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said on NFL Network his most uncomfortable interview with a team as a draft prospect came with the Seahawks because Carroll "was just, like, so close to me, asking me questions."
Well, the head coach shared some pictures that appeared to refute Gardner's claims:
Pete Carroll @PeteCarroll
Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a> a little help here? Trying to get a measurement between me and <a href="https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamSauceGardner</a> <a href="https://t.co/iPWBgxWgka">pic.twitter.com/iPWBgxWgka</a>
It was all in good fun, and the cornerback responded in kind:
D'ROY GARDNER @iamSauceGardner
This cant be you that posted this. Imma just assume it's y'all media team who picked 3 pictures when we weren't by eachother and posted it just for the internet lol. And imma keep it pushing🤣<br><br>Sincerely, DROY GARDNER xoxo😉 <a href="https://t.co/hYmD1nYUnM">https://t.co/hYmD1nYUnM</a>
Gardner never fell to the Seahawks' ninth pick in 2022 because the Jets selected him with the No. 4 overall choice.
It was the right move by New York, seeing how he immediately established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro selection with an NFL-best 20 passes defended.
Maybe he learned how to stay so close to wide receivers from Carroll's interviewing technique.