Kevin Durant Hypes Suns Home Debut: 'I Know It's Going to Be Loud in There'

AP Photo/Gareth Patterson

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is hyped for his home debut with his new team at Footprint Center.

"I'm glad I was able to get a couple on the road to get my feet wet because I know it's going to be loud in there," Durant said, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"I'm looking forward to our fans. I know they can't wait to see us out on the floor."

Durant, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 9, had been out since Jan. 8 with an isolated sprain of the MCL in his right knee.

The Suns have gone 3-0 since Durant made his debut with the team on March 1 in a 105-91 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Phoenix proceeded to defeat the Chicago Bulls 125-104 and the Dallas Mavericks 130-126.

Durant dropped 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 27 minutes versus Charlotte. He added 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes versus Chicago before exploding for 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting against the Mavs. Thus far, KD has scored 26.7 points on 69.0 percent shooting in three matchups.

Durant played 40 minutes against Dallas, so any playing-time restriction as he returned from injury appears to be well behind him as Phoenix continues its stretch run to the regular-season finish line.

All three of KD's games with the Suns have been on the road, but the team is back home now for four of its next five home games. That stretch starts Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET against the Oklahoma City Thunder.