Cowboys' Dak Prescott on Contract Talks: 'I Don't Expect to Play for Any Other Team'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dak Prescott "always dreamed" of being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. And he's expecting to stick around for a long time.

"Now that I'm here, I don't expect to play for any other team. ... Looking forward to an extension," he told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. "When that time comes, it will happen. I'm with [Cowboys COO, executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones]; it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great."

Prescott also spoke about the Cowboys and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore parting ways this offseason and head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties. Moore joined the Los Angeles Chargers as Brandon Staley's offensive coordinator.

"It sucks losing Kellen, but like I said, change is inevitable," he said. "[McCarthy is] excited to get back into it and dive into it and to be so engaged. It's a change. But it's going to be good."

He added: "Change is inevitable, you can't stop that. It obviously happens, so at this point just excited for what's new. A little percentage of the offense is going to change. Excited knowing [McCarthy] had a lot of success calling the game [and] knowing that the way he sees the game being called for the quarterback. Excited."

Prescott, 29, is under contract through the 2024 season and likely will earn a lucrative and lengthy extension at some point in the next year.

The 2022 season wasn't his finest, as he threw for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns with a career-worst and league-high 15 interceptions. He completed 66.2 percent of his passes and took 20 sacks in 12 games. The Cowboys went 8-4 in his starts.

His campaign being interrupted by an injured thumb didn't help. But the team's future success is largely tied to his level of play, and Prescott doesn't envision himself playing elsewhere.