    Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected to Get New Contract in Free Agency

    Doric SamMarch 7, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was set to hit free agency this offseason, but it appears he will be staying put.

    According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Kansas City Chiefs plan to re-sign Smith-Schuster in hopes of keeping some continuity in their passing attack:

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    The thought in KC right now is Patrick Mahomes is expected to be throwing the same core group of guys he ended the season with.<br>- Kelce <br>- Toney (who the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chiefs</a> believe will be WR1 in 2023)<br>- MVS<br>- The plan is to bring Ju Ju back<br>- Skyy Moore

