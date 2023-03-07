Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected to Get New Contract in Free Agency

Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected to Get New Contract in Free AgencyMarch 7, 2023
Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was set to hit free agency this offseason, but it appears he will be staying put.
According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Kansas City Chiefs plan to re-sign Smith-Schuster in hopes of keeping some continuity in their passing attack:
James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV
The thought in KC right now is Patrick Mahomes is expected to be throwing the same core group of guys he ended the season with.<br>- Kelce <br>- Toney (who the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chiefs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chiefs</a> believe will be WR1 in 2023)<br>- MVS<br>- The plan is to bring Ju Ju back<br>- Skyy Moore
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.