Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected to Get New Contract in Free Agency

Veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was set to hit free agency this offseason, but it appears he will be staying put.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Kansas City Chiefs plan to re-sign Smith-Schuster in hopes of keeping some continuity in their passing attack:

