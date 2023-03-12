March Madness 2023: Men's 68-Team NCAA Tournament Field Revealed on Selection Sunday

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Let the games begin.

The NCAA selection committee announced the full 68-team field for the men's college basketball tournament on Sunday.

Below, we'll take a look at the bracket and a few of the contenders to watch as one of the iconic sporting events gets underway this week.

South Region

Midwest Region

West Region

East Region

Here's a look at the tip times for the first round:

Teams to Watch

At this point, there are probably five favorites in the field (though this is the NCAA tournament we are talking about, so you never know who might emerge from the chaos).

Top overall seed Alabama, Kansas, Houston, Purdue and UCLA have separated themselves from the pack this season, and those are the five teams many will focus on.

Alabama is a dangerous team, led by a dynamic primary scorer in Brandon Miller. Much of how the Crimson Tide fare will come down to their perimeter shot-making. When the threes have been falling, they have been a force to be reckoned with this season; when they aren't, they become far more vulnerable.

In losses to Tennessee and Texas A&M late in the regular season, Alabama shot 16-of-60 (26.7 percent) from beyond the arc. It's something worth monitoring.

Kansas has accumulated quality win after quality win this season, and it has a bona fide star in Jalen Wilson. How deep the Jayhawks advance will come down to who steps up consistently on offense behind him. If Gradey Dick or Dajuan Harris Jr. show out, this team will be tough to beat.

Houston has consistently been awesome this season, though not playing in a bigger conference—and a head-to-head loss against Alabama—has impacted the respect it has gotten.

Add Marcus Sasser to the list of potent scorers among the top contenders. He provides the firepower that accompanies the Cougars' stingy defense.

Finally, Purdue's 2-4 February cast its title hopes into doubt, but it has steered the ship back to calmer waters.

Zach Edey is a two-way star, and Brandon Newman's strong play to close the regular season after being inserted into the starting lineup helped end the Boilermakers' tough stretch. At its best, Purdue is a scary proposition for opponents. Last month called into question how consistently it will offer that level of play, but a Big-Ten Tournament title helped ease those concerns.

One of the knocks against UCLA this season was its lack of statement wins outside of defeating Kentucky, but a late-season victory over Arizona ended that narrative. The loss of Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark is brutal though—the Bruins are a tougher team to trust without him.