Giants Mocked by NFL Fans After Daniel Jones Contract, Saquon Barkley Franchise Tag

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants kept one of their key offensive players on the roster Tuesday by reportedly making a last-minute deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, though not all fans thought it was the right decision.

Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension just minutes before the deadline to use the franchise tag, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It allowed the team to instead tag running back Saquon Barkley.

While this might have been the only scenario in which the Giants could keep both players on the roster, there were some brutal responses on Twitter about Jones' massive contract:

Jones will earn $40 million per year, which is tied for the seventh-most among quarterbacks alongside Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott.

The 25-year-old is certainly less accomplished than others on the list, as he has not even earned a Pro Bowl selection across his four NFL seasons. He improved his efficiency last year, producing a 92.5 quarterback rating that ranked 13th in the league, but he had just 15 passing touchdowns in 16 games.

It means the contract represents a major risk for the Giants, and many fans think the team made the wrong decision.