    Giants Mocked by NFL Fans After Daniel Jones Contract, Saquon Barkley Franchise Tag

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 7, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown with Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in the first half of the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    The New York Giants kept one of their key offensive players on the roster Tuesday by reportedly making a last-minute deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, though not all fans thought it was the right decision.

    Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension just minutes before the deadline to use the franchise tag, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It allowed the team to instead tag running back Saquon Barkley.

    While this might have been the only scenario in which the Giants could keep both players on the roster, there were some brutal responses on Twitter about Jones' massive contract:

    Carson Orvis @carson_orvis

    Overpay of the century <a href="https://t.co/WJQQXF1goB">https://t.co/WJQQXF1goB</a>

    seb 🇭🇹 (#FirePatRiley) @astolenvisa

    THE GIANTS GAVE HIM 40M LMAOOOO

    AZ Giants Guy @AZGiantsGuy

    Just embarrassing <a href="https://t.co/03M25oCG9F">https://t.co/03M25oCG9F</a>

    lain @alainabuccino

    LMAOOOOOO GIANTS 😂

    Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic

    Lamar Jackson showing the Daniel Jones contract to Ravens management <a href="https://t.co/FOEJMojvvd">pic.twitter.com/FOEJMojvvd</a>

    Liberty or Meth @LibertyorMeth

    Hey Siri, show me every giants fan that called Dak overpaid. <a href="https://t.co/OV3vJLOilQ">https://t.co/OV3vJLOilQ</a>

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    I was hoping the Giants would tag Daniel Jones and let Saquon hit the open market. Bummer.<br><br>There's no strategy I hate more in football than paying big money to a mediocre QB. NY should be solid for a while, but you're not winning many playoff games with DJ as your QB.

    PackerNation12 @WiscoSportsFan0

    They really gave him 40 million per year LMFAO. The Giants are gonna be in the mud <a href="https://t.co/eVvbGTUy68">https://t.co/eVvbGTUy68</a>

    Rapper Big Pooh @RapperBigPooh

    Daniel Jones made out like a thief in the night lol. Get ya paper, kid!

    Bradley Ⓥ ☭ @mxndsweeper_

    Giants choked again 🤣🤣🤣 <a href="https://t.co/ZriI4dXaii">https://t.co/ZriI4dXaii</a>

    Vince🍇 @Vince1o7

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA LMFOAOO THANK YOU

    Milos Gasic @MilosGasic

    Giants are now stuck in QB purgatory

    Rotimi Adeoye @_rotimia

    I saw this and have just been laughing for the last 5 minutes because this dude really just took the giants organization to the cleaners and has barely done anything in the last few years 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Max Chark @maxie27

    Daniel Jones leaving the facility after fleecing the giants for the bag 💰<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nfl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nfl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#giants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dimes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dimes</a> <a href="https://t.co/JZpHwy7epD">pic.twitter.com/JZpHwy7epD</a>

    max n' cheez @maxthomm

    No way Daniel Jones is worth 40 million no way at all. The Giants are a poverty franchise and they always will be.

    Jones will earn $40 million per year, which is tied for the seventh-most among quarterbacks alongside Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott.

    The 25-year-old is certainly less accomplished than others on the list, as he has not even earned a Pro Bowl selection across his four NFL seasons. He improved his efficiency last year, producing a 92.5 quarterback rating that ranked 13th in the league, but he had just 15 passing touchdowns in 16 games.

    It means the contract represents a major risk for the Giants, and many fans think the team made the wrong decision.

