Lakers Rumors: Injured LeBron James 'Turning over Every Stone' to Return This Season

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doing all he can to get back on the court this season as he recovers from a foot injury.

Appearing on Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said James is "turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season."

James has been in and out of the lineup this season due to various ailments, most recently with a tendon injury in his right foot that has already caused him to miss the past five games.

The Lakers officially announced on March 2 that James would be reevaluated in three weeks with a tendon issue he suffered in a Feb. 26 win over the Dallas Mavericks. There are just over four weeks remaining in the NBA regular season.

When healthy, the 38-year-old is one of the best players on the floor. The problem is that he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his five-year tenure with the Purple and Gold.

The most games James has played in a season with the Lakers is 67, which came during the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in just 45 games during the 2020-21 season and 56 during the 2021-22 campaign.

Through 47 games this season, James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from deep.

With the four-time NBA champion sidelined, Anthony Davis has been called upon to take on a larger role leading the team. Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV have also seen more playing time.

The Lakers sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record. They are in position to at least make the play-in tournament without James, but they will need him back if they hope to make a run in the postseason.