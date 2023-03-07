DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals Seek 2nd-Round Draft Pick, More in Deal

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is viewed as a potential trade target for teams around the NFL in need of help on offense, and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly know what they want in return for him.

According to reporter Mike Jurecki, the Cardinals are seeking a second-round pick plus a conditional pick or a player in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

On Sunday, Michael Silver of Bally Sports reported that Hopkins was among the players being shopped in trade talks during the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

Shipping him away would continue Arizona's overhaul this offseason following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was replaced by former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Former general manager Steve Keim also stepped away to address health issues, and the team hired Monti Ossenfort to fill that role.

Hopkins is coming off a subpar season by his standards, as he missed time while serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and later dealing with a knee issue. In his nine appearances, he recorded 64 catches, 717 yards and three touchdowns, his fewest scores since his rookie season in 2013.

The 30-year-old had a full no-trade clause in his contract, but it was voided because of his PED suspension. Since the Cardinals are free to send him to any team that meets their asking price, there will likely be multiple suitors pursuing a deal for him.

When healthy, Hopkins is one of the best receivers in the league. He is a five-time All-Pro selection and recorded six 1,000-yard seasons in his 10-year career. He will surely be looking to return to that level of production in 2023, but it seems like he will be wearing a different uniform.