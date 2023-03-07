Tom Brady Shoots Down NFL Comeback Rumors, Jokes About Daughter's Pet Kitten

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Even though people in the NFL keep trying to get Tom Brady to come out of retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is apparently way too busy to even think about returning to football.

Responding to a rumor that his most recent retirement might not stick, Brady joked on Twitter he doesn't have time to play football because he's trying to take care of a two-month-old kitten he adopted for his daughter.

On Monday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 6:45 mark), NFL Network's Rich Eisen said NFL people at the scouting combine last week were talking about how Brady might not be done and that the Miami Dolphins are a team to keep an eye on.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.