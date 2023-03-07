X

    Tom Brady Shoots Down NFL Comeback Rumors, Jokes About Daughter's Pet Kitten

    Adam WellsMarch 7, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Even though people in the NFL keep trying to get Tom Brady to come out of retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is apparently way too busy to even think about returning to football.

    Responding to a rumor that his most recent retirement might not stick, Brady joked on Twitter he doesn't have time to play football because he's trying to take care of a two-month-old kitten he adopted for his daughter.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. <a href="https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j">https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j</a>

    On Monday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 6:45 mark), NFL Network's Rich Eisen said NFL people at the scouting combine last week were talking about how Brady might not be done and that the Miami Dolphins are a team to keep an eye on.

    Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow

    Rich is back from Indianapolis and boy did he hear some things — his Top 5 Rumors Heard at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a>:<br><br>5. Philip Rivers<br>4. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a><br>3. Lamar<br>2. 🧀<br>1. 🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLFreeAgency?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLFreeAgency</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> <a href="https://t.co/F08mMCAcGq">pic.twitter.com/F08mMCAcGq</a>

