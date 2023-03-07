Philip Rivers Responds to 49ers, Dolphins Rumors; 'Ship Has Sailed' on NFL Comeback

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philip Rivers is refuting a report he contacted the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins last season about making a comeback for the postseason.

Speaking to Ben Thomas of AL.com about the rumors, Rivers said a couple of teams contacted him as a "kind of checking in," but he wasn't looking to play again because "the ship has sailed" on his NFL career.

Rivers also said the Dolphins weren't one of the teams that called him.

On Monday's episode of his radio show (starts at 1:30 mark), NFL Network's Rich Eisen said one of the rumors being talked about during the scouting combine in Indianapolis last week was Rivers "contacted both of them [the 49ers and Dolphins] to come back late last year."

