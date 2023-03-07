Cowboys Rumors: Insider Believes CB 'Most Likely' Draft Pick at No. 26; TE Possible

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have several holes to fill this offseason, but the team could target a cornerback with its first-round draft pick.

"I still feel like cornerback is the most likely position addressed at 26, but tight end is definitely in play," Jon Machota of The Athletic reported.

Starting cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a torn Achilles in December and is now a free agent, creating a major hole in the secondary opposite Trevon Diggs, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

The Cowboys were linked with a trade for Jalen Ramsey by Peter King of NBC Sports, but the squad could use a first-round pick for a more long-term solution at the position.

Dallas has used five Day 2 picks on defensive backs since 2017, including landing Diggs in the second round in 2020, but the organization hasn't used a first-rounder at the position since Byron Jones in 2015.

Joey Porter Jr., Deonte Banks and Devon Witherspoon could be potential targets for Dallas with the No. 26 overall pick if they are still on the board.

Of course, there could be plenty of interest in the top tight ends in the class if they are still available.

Machota noted that neither the Cowboys nor head coach Mike McCarthy often take tight ends early, but it remains a possibility for this year's class.

"Drafting a tight end as early as Pick 26 is more in play now than I thought when I left for Indianapolis," Machota wrote.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department projected the Cowboys to select Notre Dame's Michael Mayer in the latest mock draft, a player rated as a top-five talent in the draft.

Georgia's Darnell Washington also impressed during the combine with his athleticism and hands.

The Cowboys could be tempted to draft one of these players early to replace Dalton Schultz, who is a free agent after finishing second on the team with 57 catches for 577 yards last season.