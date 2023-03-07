Patriots Rumors: Jonathan Jones Won't Get $18.1M Franchise Tag; NE Eyes New Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New England Patriots won't use their franchise tag on cornerback Jonathan Jones before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones will become a free agent, but the Patriots have interest in bringing him back on a new contract.

The non-exclusive tag for cornerbacks would have cost the Patriots $18.14 million in 2023 if they used it to retain Jones.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.