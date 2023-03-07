Aaron Jones Hopes Aaron Rodgers Returns to Packers, Doesn't Want QB to Join Raiders

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Jones was seemingly nearing a Green Bay exit before agreeing to a pay cut to stick with the Packers.

He's hoping Aaron Rodgers decides to stick around as well.

"I hope he is not going nowhere," Jones said Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Especially not Vegas. You know he played with Tae [Davante Adams], so I hope that wouldn't happen. He's my quarterback, so I hope he's back. If he's back, we are ready to ball with him. If not, then we have Jordan Love, who's more than capable, and he's ready to ball as well and ready for his shot."

The New York Jets have been in conversations with Rodgers and the Packers regarding a trade this week, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. The four-time MVP has not formally committed to playing during the 2023 season but seems likely to make a decision before the start of the new league year next Wednesday.

Rodgers reportedly meeting with other teams signals there is a legitimate possibility—if not a probability—that he's played his last down in Green Bay. Rodgers has been with the organization since being drafted in the first round in 2005, but his relationship with the Packers has been occasionally fraught in recent years.

The Jets have been open in their desire to add a quality veteran quarterback to the roster after spending the last two years trying and failing to develop Zach Wilson. It's unclear if the 2021 first-round pick will be on the Jets roster in 2023, but it's almost certain he'll be a backup if he remains with the organization.

New York tipped its interest in Rodgers when Nathaniel Hackett was hired as offensive coordinator this offseason. Hackett was the Packers' offensive coordinator during Rodgers' back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The Raiders have also been mentioned as a potential suitor, but their interest has seemingly quieted of late. After Adams went on a full-force social media push to land Rodgers in Las Vegas, things have been largely silent on that front.

It's possible Vegas has decided to pursue one of the top quarterback options in the 2023 class instead.