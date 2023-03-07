Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones '50-50' on Contract Today; Saquon Barkley Talks 'Stalled'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants are still hoping to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term deal before Tuesday's franchise-tag deadline.

"It's truly 50-50. … If a deal isn't struck by today's deadline, he will be tagged," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported.

The team has also been working to sign running back Saquon Barkley to a new contract, but Russini said talks have "stalled."

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, there is "optimism" a deal will be worked out with Jones before the 4 p.m. ET deadline. He said there is "want-to on both sides."

Jones has had a high asking price ahead of free agency, with Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reporting the quarterback is seeking $45 million per year. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, team offered a deal between $35 million and $39 million per year.

If there is no agreement, the one-year tender offer on the franchise tag would be worth $32.4 million in 2023, per Over the Cap.

As Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports noted, the Giants would likely use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jones, as opposed to the $45 million exclusive tag.

Though this strategy could save the Giants money this year, it would create further question marks about his future with the team without a contract beyond 2023.

Using the franchise tag on Jones would also hurt the team's chance to keep Barkley with the two sides clearly divided on a new contract. A franchise tag for Barkley would cost the Giants just $10.1 million in 2023, but he is seeking more annually in his new deal and reportedly turned down an offer worth $12 million per year, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

A long-term deal for Jones could allow the team to franchise-tag Barkley and keep both players on the roster for next year.

The duo helped the Giants reach the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, finishing the year with a 9-7-1 record before a Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings and a divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.