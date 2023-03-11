The Most Successful Men's College Basketball Program From Every Decade

0 of 6

Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

One magical season can be unforgettable, but college basketball teams are always shooting for longevity.

Programs want to become a model of success, winning lots of games each season while regularly competing for both conference and NCAA tournament crowns.

That, of course, is easier said than done.

Nevertheless, a few iconic programs have enjoyed a stellar decade-long run. Most choices are at least debatable, though UCLA's dominance in the 1960s and 1970s is inarguable.

Success is a highly subjective word. The main factors considered are regular-season conference titles, league and NCAA tournament championships and a smaller but present weight on overall record. The list begins with the 1940s; the first NCAA tourney happened in 1939.

Note: Decades are separated by the initial year. For example, the 1979-80 season is included in the 1970s.