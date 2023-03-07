Damian Lillard: Blazers Saw 'Worst Officiating Crew' of NBA Season in Win vs. Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard ripped the officiating crew from Monday's game against the Pistons, saying officials ignored obvious fouls throughout Portland's 110-104 win in Detroit.

"I feel like this was the worst officiating crew we've had all season," Lillard told reporters after the game. "That's just the truth. From their body language to their responses to what I was saying to them."

Lillard finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists but shot 10-of-28 from the field. He was incensed at several points at what he felt were obvious missed calls and did not have a single free-throw attempt in the first three quarters. (Lillard finished with six attempts at the line.)

"I'm telling them that we're playing to try to be in the postseason and we're putting our best effort out there and you're looking at me like I'm crazy when somebody is smacking me in the face or hitting me in the arm," Lillard said of the officiating crew. "And when we respond wrong, you want to tee somebody up. It was bad, man."

Lillard has been playing the best basketball of his career for more than a month. He averaged 38.5 points per game in February, and Monday was his fourth straight 30-point game to start March.

The All-Star guard acknowledged the "pressure" he's been putting on defenses has led to more physical play but felt the officiating crew was dismissive of physical play that went too far.

Regardless of whether Lillard was correct, his public ripping of the officiating crew will likely lead to his having a lighter wallet in the coming days.