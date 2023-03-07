ACC Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Round 1 Games

0 of 3

Ryan Hunt/Getty Images

The six teams competing on the first day of the ACC tournament went a combined 35-83 in conference play.

The trip to Greensboro, North Carolina is a chance for each member of that group to salvage their season and pick up some upset victories.

A trip to the final is unlikely for the No. 10-15 seeds, but a stay of more than two days inside the Greensboro Coliseum is possible.

The Virginia Tech Hokies know what it's like to go all the way at the ACC tournament. They won four games in four days to win the 2022 event.

The other five teams are not looking to recapture magic. They are just trying to win one game to boost morale.

Teams such as the Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles do not typically play on the first day of the ACC tournament, but wins on Tuesday could restore a bit of pride within their programs.