ACC Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Round 1 GamesMarch 7, 2023
ACC Tournament 2023: Top Storylines for Men's Round 1 Games
The six teams competing on the first day of the ACC tournament went a combined 35-83 in conference play.
The trip to Greensboro, North Carolina is a chance for each member of that group to salvage their season and pick up some upset victories.
A trip to the final is unlikely for the No. 10-15 seeds, but a stay of more than two days inside the Greensboro Coliseum is possible.
The Virginia Tech Hokies know what it's like to go all the way at the ACC tournament. They won four games in four days to win the 2022 event.
The other five teams are not looking to recapture magic. They are just trying to win one game to boost morale.
Teams such as the Louisville Cardinals and Florida State Seminoles do not typically play on the first day of the ACC tournament, but wins on Tuesday could restore a bit of pride within their programs.
Can Virginia Tech Start Another Unexpected Run?
Virginia Tech produced a stunning run to the ACC tournament title last year.
The Hokies are not typically considered a basketball power in the conference, and last year's triumph marked their first conference tournament win since joining the league in 2004.
Mike Young's team showed flashes of how good it can be in victories over the Virginia Cavaliers and Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Hokies were unable to string wins together in the regular season on a consistent basis. They won two games in a row twice during the 20-game ACC slate.
Virginia Tech should beat a Notre Dame Fighting Irish team that has one win since the start of February.
The Hokies beat the Irish 93-87 on February 11. The Irish scored 65 points once in six games since that defeat.
Notre Dame's offense averages 69.8 points per game, which is five points fewer than Virginia Tech's total.
A Virginia Tech win could open up the possibility of a deep run in Greensboro because of how the bracket is set up.
The NC State Wolfpack face the Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner. They lost three of their last five games. The third-seeded Clemson Tigers have slipped to a 4-5 record since January 31.
NC State and Clemson could be vulnerable to upsets, and if the Hokies ride the momentum from a Tuesday win, they could make some noise in the ACC tournament once again.
Will Louisville Salvage Anything from Brutal Season?
Louisville won four games in the regular season.
The Cardinals have been the laughing stock of the ACC and they are expected to leave Greensboro after one game as the No. 15 seed.
Louisville is playing for pride in the tournament, and it could be motivated by that to pick up at least one victory.
Kenny Payne's team stayed within 10 points of the Boston College Eagles in their regular-season meeting on January 25.
Seven of Louisville's nine losses since then were by double figures, so in the perspective of the league campaign, the loss to the Eagles wasn't that bad.
Boston College will be favored to beat Louisville, but it has been inconsistent at times, as displayed by its loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the regular-season finale.
The Eagles went 6-1 against the teams beneath them in the ACC standings, but only one of those victories came by more than 10 points.
Louisville has the potential to play close with Boston College, and it could spring an upset if the game remains tight in the final few minutes, no matter how unlikely it may seem on paper.
Georgia Tech Look to Continue Late-Season Surge
Georgia Tech closed the regular season with a 6-2 record.
The Yellow Jackets are the hottest team of the six programs participating on Tuesday.
Josh Pastner's side beat Notre Dame, Louisville, Boston College and Virginia Tech as part of its late-season surge.
Georgia Tech only played Florida State once in the regular season, when it lost by 11 points on January 7.
The No. 13 seed could bank on the momentum gained over the last few weeks to pull off at least one victory in Greensboro.
Florida State comes in on the opposite trajectory, after winning just once in its last seven games. The Seminoles needed a comeback from a 25-point deficit to earn that lone victory over the Miami Hurricanes.
Georgia Tech should be favored to advance based on recent form, and another win could make it frisky in the next round against the Pittsburgh Panthers.