Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III's Fatal DUI Case Won't Change Courts

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is facing three charges connected to a fatal DUI car crash in November 2021, won't have his case moved to a new court.

According to Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia ruled Monday she doesn't have jurisdiction to move the case back to Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure's courtroom.

Newberg noted on Feb. 21 that Bonaventure recused himself from the case because he spoke publicly about it while running for re-election last year.

"I was running for re-election during 2022 and I had several conversations about this case, and I made public statements about this case in various endorsement interviews and throughout my campaign for re-election last year," Bonaventure said.

Ruggs' defense attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, filed a motion asking Letizia to undo Bonaventure's ruling.

According to the Associated Press, Chesnoff and Schonfeld said Monday they intend to take their argument to the Clark County District Court.

According to Newberg, Ruggs is facing charges of facing charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

