Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Jets to Meet with Packers QB in Person Tuesday

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Now that Derek Carr is off the board, the New York Jets are focused on Aaron Rodgers potentially joining them next season.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Jets have had talks with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers about a potential trade.

Per Graziano and ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Jets team officials are scheduled to fly out to meet with Rodgers in person Tuesday.

Graziano added it's "unclear" if a trade will happen.

NFL insider Trey Wingo previously reported Rodgers and the Jets spoke Monday, and the four-time NFL MVP is "open to the idea" of playing in New York.

Wingo did note that "nothing is imminent" between the Jets and Rodgers at this point.

Carr became the first major quarterback domino to fall this offseason. He agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

The Jets met with Carr twice after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported at one point things were heating up between the four-time Pro Bowler and New York before the Saints came back with an aggressive offer.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Feb. 12 the Jets made an inquiry to the Packers about Rodgers' availability.

Nothing will happen with Rodgers until he confirms what his plans are going forward. The 39-year-old completed a darkness retreat two weeks ago, but he still has yet to make any formal announcement about his playing future.

The clock is ticking for the Packers to get an answer from Rodgers as they start to think about their roster plans for next season. Free agency opens March 15, and Rodgers has a $58.3 million option bonus that must be picked up between March 17 and Week 1 of the 2023 season.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen (starts at 5:45 mark) said Monday on his radio show that one of the hot rumors among NFL people during the NFL Scouting Combine is the Packers hope Rodgers decides he doesn't want to keep playing for them.

If Rodgers opts to keep playing and wants to be traded, the Jets appear likely to be the most aggressive suitor. They have a defense ready-made to compete against anyone in the NFL and boast a solid offensive nucleus led by reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and have finished last in the AFC East in six of the past seven seasons. They haven't made the playoffs since 2010.

Rodgers has spent his entire 18-year career with the Packers. The 10-time Pro Bowler threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.