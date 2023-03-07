LeBron James: Bronny Is Better Than Some NBA Players, 'S--t Lightweight Hilarious'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter on Monday night to make a major declaration regarding his son, high school basketball star Bronny James.

In his tweet, LeBron asserted that Bronny is already better than some players currently in the NBA:

Bronny plays his high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California, and he is finishing up his senior year.

Ahead of the playoffs, Bronny was averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game on the year, according to Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times.

Bronny still has another year to go before he is draft eligible in 2024, but there is already support for him to be a first-round pick when he makes the transition to the NBA.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony (h/t Eric Mullin of NBC Sports Bay Area), recently mocked Bronny to the Orlando Magic at No. 10 overall in an early 2024 NBA mock draft.

Givony noted that Bronny is "arguably the best perimeter defender in his high school class" and has improved his perimeter shooting and playmaking ability. Givony added that Bronny has reached the next level over the past year, while "most of his peers have flatlined."

LeBron has often talked about the importance of playing alongside his son in the NBA, noting that he would like to play on the same team, although he would settle for playing against him if need be.

Although LeBron is on the shelf with a foot injury, he has remained dominant when healthy even at the age of 38.

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season, suggesting he will still be able to play at a high level when Bronny makes the move into the NBA.

Bronny seems destined for the league, but the big question is whether he will play with or against his legendary father.