    Trae Young, Hawks Called Out by Fans After Blowing 15-point Lead in Loss to Heat

    Francisco RosaMarch 7, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 6: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on March 6, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was way too little, too late for Trae Young and the Hawks as they watched a double-digit lead slip away in a 130-128 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday at the Miami-Dade Arena.

    Atlanta led for most of the night, at one point getting up by as many as 15 points in the first half, but they just couldn't put the Heat away late as the home team got yet another come-from-behind win.

    Young's scored 11 of his 25 points in the final quarter but it wasn't enough as the Hawks drop two in a row to Miami and fall even further behind the Heat in the Southeast Division standings.

    With the win Miami takes the season series against the Hawks, who had been decent coming out of the All-Star break until their trip down to South Beach.

    Twitter was not kind to Atlanta and Young, who struggled for the majority of the night apart from the fourth quarter.

    HawksMuse @HawksMuse

    Another blown 10 point lead.<br><br>Back-to-back to losses in VERY important games.

    Brad Rowland @BTRowland

    Tough loss, and a sweep, for the Hawks in Miami.<br><br>Atlanta led by as many as 15 points in the first half but couldn't hold it.<br><br>Big swing at the 3-point line, with Miami making 15 triples and Atlanta making only 7.<br><br>Podcast to come late tonight. <a href="https://t.co/ZUFV7MSSrT">https://t.co/ZUFV7MSSrT</a>

    HEAT NATION @Zachppp

    Trae Young choked and then tried to flop lmao

    Bruno Fernando Fan Club @bfernandofanz

    Everyday I get less and less confidence this team can win the Trae Young

    Jake @SuperiorNBA

    Trae Young sees the Miami Heat and turns into prime Jordan Farmar, I can't take it anymore man

    Too Eze💫 @Traeenthusiast1

    Another lead choked <a href="https://t.co/m9I6KRk76i">pic.twitter.com/m9I6KRk76i</a>

    Fans were particularly critical of Young for his play in the final minutes of the games, despite making several shots that kept his team in the game down the stretch.

    But down three, with 23 seconds left in the game, Young was stripped by Miami forward Caleb Martin, which led to the Jimmy Butler free throws that effectively sealed the game for the Heat.

    It'll probably be the play that people remember most from Monday night, unfortunately for Young.

    Marcus Sniffles @ktseavepod

    "Superstar" Trae Young was feeling dangerous tonight. <br>1-5 from 3 🔥🔥🔥🔥<br>Locked up by Caleb Martin <br>Game costing turnover <br>ICE TRAE ❄️❄️❄️❄️ <a href="https://t.co/V3M7ewVmBT">pic.twitter.com/V3M7ewVmBT</a>

    @TraesMuse

    Trae Young gotta take some time off, get into the gym and sharpen his shooting. And whoever his shooting coach is… should be let go.

    It was a really rough trip to Miami for Young, who finished with just eight points—his season-low—on just 2-of-13 shooting from the field and 0-of-5 from three to go along with five turnovers in the first game between the two on Saturday.

    If Atlanta is going to make a serious run to try and get out of the play-in spot—it sits just 4.5 games out of the six seed—the team is going to need the All-Star version of Young that the world has seen over the past few seasons.