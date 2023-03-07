1 Word for Every NHL Team After the Trade Deadline

2 of 4

Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes: Stubborn

Only time will tell if the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes' refusal to shake up the locker room will pay off. In fairness, they did acquire Jesse Puljujärvi, who will probably have a resurgence after a frustrating situation in Edmonton. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is already making a huge impact on the team, with two goals and four points in two games since becoming a Cane.

But it's an objective risk to not replace the scoring depth Max Pacioretty was expected to provide during the playoffs.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Blindsided

GM Jarmo Kekäläinen thought he had a deal in place wiyh Bruins GM Don Sweeney for Vladislav Gavrikov, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, but apparently the Capitals came to Sweeney with a better offer at the last second. This is a business, and Sweeney had a Cup contender to build–he followed the rules, and you have to respect it. The Blue Jackets ended up unloading both UFAs Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings, but thinking about what might've been is always fascinating.

New Jersey Devils: Arrived

We've been waiting on the Devils to fully arrive and make a prominent return to the playoffs for several years now. After a bit of patience, everything is finally clicking with Jack Hughes entering his prime, competent goaltending and depth. New Jersey was already in a good spot, but winning the Timo Meier sweepstakes not only improved the team in a stacked conference but made the statement: "We've arrived and we aren't shying away from the spotlight."

Welcome to the party, Jersey.

New York Rangers: Opportunistic

It's not every day you get an NHL legend wanting to come to your team, and it's even rarer to get the sort of leverage the Rangers did with Patrick Kane. The Rangers gave up a first for Vladimir Tarasenko, yet he still had so much salary retained that it's a steal. "Opportunistic" can have a negative connotation, but I'm using it for the Rangers positively here. They didn't have to work incredibly hard to yield one of the most eventful trade deadlines in recent memory, but they still took advantage of the opportunities in front of them. A win is a win, and I'm sure certain GMs would've found a way to screw this up.

New York Islanders: Trying

You gotta hand it to the Islanders, their equal parts early and surprising swing for Bo Horvat set the tone for the most exciting trade deadline the NHL has seen in ages. It also somewhat made up for GM Lou Lamoriello's silent summer -- especially with Horvat's extension now complete. We appreciate an honest attempt to improve the team as the Islanders are very much still in the tough Eastern Conference playoff race. Horvat's fitting in pretty well, too, with five goals and eight points in 13 games on the Island.

Philadelphia Flyers: Puzzling

This was very bad.

The Flyers had the opportunity to unload cap and get some picks at the very least with names like James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes and ended up doing nothing of that caliber. They even picked up Brendan Lemieux for some reason. They didn't get younger or set themselves up for fixing the team at all.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Eh

The Penguins mustered up a few minor moves, such as reacquiring bottom-six center Nick Bonino, snagging Mikael Granlund and adding defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for some much-needed defensive depth. Will minor tweaks matter with their subpar goaltending in such a stacked Eastern Conference playoff race?

You'd think they'd have done a bit more if they were serious about not just making the playoffs but making a run. Then again, sometimes you make the calls and luck just isn't on your side. It was better than nothing.

Washington Capitals: Realistic

The Capitals were sellers for the first time in a long time this trade deadline. They dipped their toes into the seller life, parting ways with complementary players Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson, Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller. The Capitals have fallen in and out of the tough Eastern Conference playoff race, so I respect the acknowledgement that they likely aren't making a playoff run without totally disassembling the team.