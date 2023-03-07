1 Word for Every NHL Team After the Trade Deadline

1 Word for Every NHL Team After the Trade DeadlineMarch 7, 2023
So much happened leading up to the actual NHL trade deadline this year, our heads were already spinning by the time 3 p.m. ET rolled around on March 3. We were just starting to process all the blockbusters leading up to the big day, and yet teams still managed to make some sneaky consequential moves at the buzzer.
Now that we've had a weekend to take it all in, it's time to describe every team's trade deadline in one word before we shift our focus to the playoff push.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Perfect
What do you get the team that has everything? A New England-native, playoff-tested grit guy in Garnet Hathaway, an electric second-ish-line winger in Tyler Bertuzzi, and another dimension to a well-rounded blue line in Dmitry Orlov. The Bruins only gave up one NHL player in Craig Smith to accomplish this. Well done, Don Sweeney.
Buffalo Sabres: Meh
The Tage Thompson-led Sabres probably score enough goals as it is. They needed something the trade deadline can't buy in defensive consistency and goaltending. The Jordan Greenway pickup is good on the shutdown front, as was actual depth defenseman Riley Stillman. The Sabres weren't particularly moving the needle this trade deadline, but they didn't need a flashy goal scorer whatsoever.
Detroit Red Wings: Smart
In a trade deadline where buyers made off better than sellers, the Red Wings snagged two potential first-round picks and more. They're in the mix for the Eastern Conference wild-card race, but it's such a gamble this year that I like sticking to the Yzerplan, signing first-line center Dylan Larkin to a long-term deal and getting rid of Bertuzzi before he walked–even though it was difficult.
Let's be real, some very good teams aren't making the playoffs in the East this year, and even fewer are advancing to the second round. I respect getting the Larkin deal done and holding off before making any drastic deadline moves this year.
Florida Panthers: Absent
The Panthers were the only team in the East to not make any moves at all at the 2023 deadline. A weird year for the defending Presidents' Trophy recipients trudges on.
Montreal Canadiens: Quiet
The Canadiens sold, but they didn't go as far as they maybe could've at this point in their rebuilding process. Then again, they're currently dealing with give-or-take 10 injured players on their NHL roster.
Ottawa Senators: Alive
Inside of you there are two Eastern Conference wolves: The Red Wings and the Senators. As much as I respect the Red Wings for sticking to the plan, I respect the Senators just as much for deciding they're in the playoff race and winning the Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes. With Claude Giroux heating up, it feels like the Senators have clawed their way into the playoff race, and they aren't done yet.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Classic
Leave it to the Lightning to acquire a gritty-yet-effective middle-to-bottom-six-ish player at the trade deadline. It's felt like an overpay before with the likes of Barclay Goodrow, but it typically ends up paying off for the Bolts. This year wasn't any different, with five picks including a first-rounder shipped to Nashville for Tanner Jeannot. It does feel like an overpay considering he's only got five goals on the season, but he's their kind of player come playoffs, so I'll bite my tongue until all is said and done.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Dedicated
It's an absolute shame that newly acquired Leaf Ryan O'Reilly (broken finger) is now on long-term injured reserve, because he was fitting in so well on his new team. This was a huge deadline for GM Kyle Dubas between O'Reilly and several other complementary moves, and Dubas did enough without doing too much as the team looks to advance to the second round. Hopefully for Leafs fans, O'Reilly is back for the playoffs–y'all have been through enough.
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes: Stubborn
Only time will tell if the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes' refusal to shake up the locker room will pay off. In fairness, they did acquire Jesse Puljujärvi, who will probably have a resurgence after a frustrating situation in Edmonton. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is already making a huge impact on the team, with two goals and four points in two games since becoming a Cane.
But it's an objective risk to not replace the scoring depth Max Pacioretty was expected to provide during the playoffs.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Blindsided
GM Jarmo Kekäläinen thought he had a deal in place wiyh Bruins GM Don Sweeney for Vladislav Gavrikov, according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, but apparently the Capitals came to Sweeney with a better offer at the last second. This is a business, and Sweeney had a Cup contender to build–he followed the rules, and you have to respect it. The Blue Jackets ended up unloading both UFAs Gavrikov and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to the Kings, but thinking about what might've been is always fascinating.
New Jersey Devils: Arrived
We've been waiting on the Devils to fully arrive and make a prominent return to the playoffs for several years now. After a bit of patience, everything is finally clicking with Jack Hughes entering his prime, competent goaltending and depth. New Jersey was already in a good spot, but winning the Timo Meier sweepstakes not only improved the team in a stacked conference but made the statement: "We've arrived and we aren't shying away from the spotlight."
Welcome to the party, Jersey.
New York Rangers: Opportunistic
It's not every day you get an NHL legend wanting to come to your team, and it's even rarer to get the sort of leverage the Rangers did with Patrick Kane. The Rangers gave up a first for Vladimir Tarasenko, yet he still had so much salary retained that it's a steal. "Opportunistic" can have a negative connotation, but I'm using it for the Rangers positively here. They didn't have to work incredibly hard to yield one of the most eventful trade deadlines in recent memory, but they still took advantage of the opportunities in front of them. A win is a win, and I'm sure certain GMs would've found a way to screw this up.
New York Islanders: Trying
You gotta hand it to the Islanders, their equal parts early and surprising swing for Bo Horvat set the tone for the most exciting trade deadline the NHL has seen in ages. It also somewhat made up for GM Lou Lamoriello's silent summer -- especially with Horvat's extension now complete. We appreciate an honest attempt to improve the team as the Islanders are very much still in the tough Eastern Conference playoff race. Horvat's fitting in pretty well, too, with five goals and eight points in 13 games on the Island.
Philadelphia Flyers: Puzzling
This was very bad.
The Flyers had the opportunity to unload cap and get some picks at the very least with names like James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes and ended up doing nothing of that caliber. They even picked up Brendan Lemieux for some reason. They didn't get younger or set themselves up for fixing the team at all.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Eh
The Penguins mustered up a few minor moves, such as reacquiring bottom-six center Nick Bonino, snagging Mikael Granlund and adding defenseman Dmitry Kulikov for some much-needed defensive depth. Will minor tweaks matter with their subpar goaltending in such a stacked Eastern Conference playoff race?
You'd think they'd have done a bit more if they were serious about not just making the playoffs but making a run. Then again, sometimes you make the calls and luck just isn't on your side. It was better than nothing.
Washington Capitals: Realistic
The Capitals were sellers for the first time in a long time this trade deadline. They dipped their toes into the seller life, parting ways with complementary players Dmitry Orlov, Garnet Hathaway, Marcus Johansson, Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller. The Capitals have fallen in and out of the tough Eastern Conference playoff race, so I respect the acknowledgement that they likely aren't making a playoff run without totally disassembling the team.
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Finally
After literal years of will-they-won't-they, the Coyotes finally shipped Jakob Chychrun off–to the Senators, of all places. Now it's time to buckle down and focus on the rebuild.
Chicago Blackhawks: Bye-bye
Franchise legend Patrick Kane has joined former teammate Artemi Panarin in New York, and now Chicago fans have something to watch other than the draft board.
Colorado Avalanche: Unremarkable
The Avalanche made a few meh moves, but nothing to truly address the slew of injuries or the Nazem Kadri-sized hole the roster has. They'll probably be fine, but you might look back and wonder why they didn't do more if they suffer an early playoff exit.
Dallas Stars: Lowkey
Between Evgenii Dadanov and Max Domi, the Stars upgraded their scoring depth without messing too much with the team's chemistry. Some lowkey, solid moves that work well in the league's chiller conference.
Minnesota Wild: Brokers
It was amusing watching Minnesota facilitate some of the best deals in the East. They got their guy in perennial trade chip John Klingberg, fun-but-injury-prone winger Gustav Nyquist, former Wild player Marcus Johansson and also added Oskar Sundqvist as something of a Jordan Greenway replacement.
All in all, a pretty eventful trade deadline experience in the State of Hockey.
Nashville Predators: Decisive
The Predators finally decided to become true sellers after years of will-they-won't-they at the deadline. Key defenseman Mattias Ekholm and most of his $6.25 million cap hit are off to Edmonton for Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick. That's a solid deal. Nino Niederreiter is off to Winnipeg for a second-round pick. Tanner Jeannot commanded the longest-winded deal of the deadline, as Tampa Bay sent back third-, fourth- and fifth-rounders in 2023, a second-rounder in 2024, a first-rounder in 2025 and defenseman Cal Foote. Then Mikael Granlund and his $5 million cap hit went to Pittsburgh for a 2023 second-rounder.
The Barry Trotz GM era will start with a mini-rebuild.
St. Louis Blues: Rebuilding
Speaking of rebuilds, the Blues really kicked things off in that respect this trade deadline. Team staples Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly, among others, have been shipped off, and now the team can put the 2019 Cup behind it and build around younger players like Robert Thomas.
Winnipeg Jets: Solid
Niederreiter is an above-average depth scorer with an underrated defensive game and net-front presence. He's a perfect lowkey acquisition for a playoff run, and it's huge the Jets only had to give up a second-round pick to get him.
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Sad
The Ducks obviously went the route of unloading several unrestricted free agents ahead of the deadline. When is the draft lottery, again?
Calgary Flames: Sure?
The Flames didn't appear to be doing much until acquiring Troy Stecher at the buzzer. I'm not really seeing the vision, here, as this team flails in and out of the playoff race. But I guess the Flames decided on buying. Sure!
Edmonton Oilers: Good
Really, really like the acquisition of Ekholm on this blue line.
Los Angeles Kings: Yikes
We can understand why the Kings felt they had to trade franchise legend Jonathan Quick and still say "yikes" about how it was handled. Good thing the Blue Jackets quickly flipped him to the Golden Knights, making for potentially the spiciest storyline of the postseason if these two Western Conference rivals face off.
San Jose Sharks: Decent
Considering the circumstances and the fact that it was GM Mike Grier's first crack at the trade deadline, the selling Sharks made out well enough. They didn't unload James Reimer or Erik Karlsson, but they got a pretty solid return for Timo Meier with a 2023 first-rounder, a 2024 conditional first-rounder and a slew of prospects.
Seattle Kraken: Typical
Typical Ron Francis, giving us absolutely nothing at the trade deadline. This isn't necessarily a criticism, as the Kraken are doing better than many of us anticipated and have a shot at a long playoff run in their second year at an NHL franchise. But it is the truth.
Vancouver Canucks: Disappointing
The "I expect nothing, and I'm still let down" meme from Malcolm In The Middle is once again relevant when it comes to the Canucks. I mean, I'll give them Bo Horvat, but even then they got significant roster returns. Someone please explain why the fifth-worst team (by the rankings) in the NHL was one of three teams out of the playoffs acting as buyers at the deadline. Now would be the perfect time to finally blow things up, and they didn't.
Sigh.
Vegas Golden Knights: Shrug
Drama of the Quick acquisition aside, Vegas made a few more small deals like Ivan Barbashev for physicality and Teddy Blueger for a Nic Roy stand-in. It wasn't much, but it didn't necessarily have to be in the quiet West.